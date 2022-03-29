Listen to this article

On Tuesdays, we’ll introduce the students who make up Year 6 of High School Confidential (Fridays in The News-Gazette). Next up: Centennial’s Blake Burr (Twitter: @blakeburr14; Snapchat: @itsme_blakeburr).

Blake Burr
On April 9, Centennial students will team up for a day of community service in honor of Austin Cloyd, a victim of the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech, where she was a student. Organized by Interact Club, Austin’s Day is as impactful today as it was in Year 1 (2008).

“The idea of standing together in solidarity is what makes it influential,” Blake Burr said. “Being able to donate one’s time to benefit the community and keep Austin’s name alive makes the day special.”

It’s one reason Burr is proud of his school.

“The best thing about attending Centennial is the diverse atmosphere that’s present,” he said. “It’s incredible to see the varying clubs, committees, organizations and opportunities present for students of all communities.”

The son of Brent and Dawn Burr, Blake is headed to Parkland College in his first step toward a nursing degree at the University of Illinois (older sister Bailee is a nurse at Carle).

At Centennial, he’s been a part of several bands (marching, jazz, concert, symphonic) as well as National Honor Society, Key Club and tutoring. And he’s not done yet.

“I’m most looking forward to attending prom and spring sports events with my friends,” he said. “Not only this, but I’m excited to attend my last band concerts and gala events to close off my high school band experience with my closest friends since freshman year.”

