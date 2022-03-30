Lucinda Williams will deliver more than music at next week’s concert stop at the Virginia Theatre.
The Grammy Award-winner also is providing a lift for Eastern Illinois Foodbank, which will receive $1 per ticket sold.
“Every dollar raised feeds someone in our community for an entire day,” the foodbank’s Vice President for Development Molly Delaney said. “Just her raising awareness for food insecurity is a big deal for us.”
The show’s promoter, True Endeavors, has made a commitment to spotlighting ”those doing good work in the community” on concert stops. “We submit ideas to the artists we work with, and they have the final say as to whom we support,” owner Tag Evers said.
For Mary Chapin Carpenter’s July 16 concert at the Virginia, Evers said, the benefactor will be Courage Connection.
The Louisiana-born Williams — “who likes looking out for the little guy,” Evers said — was quick to endorse the food bank for her April 9 gig in downtown Champaign. Tickets starting at $29.50 are available by visiting the Virginia’s website or calling 217-356-9063.
The role of food banks during COVID-19 has been critical, Evers said, adding “a few 100 (dollars) here and a few 100 there can make a difference.
“Who knows? Maybe someone in the audience will find out about the good work being done and become a volunteer.”