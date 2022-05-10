Top of the Morning, May 10, 2022
The fair queens who converged on Farmer City had a ball, but not as much fun as the younger kids who got to meet them at the downtown square on May 1.
“The best part of the day was seeing the children’s faces light up when they saw the queens,” said Shaila Clifton, co-director of the Miss Farmer City DeWitt County Fair Queen committee, a nonprofit that works with the DeWitt County Fair Board. “We came up with the idea (so) children could meet the queens and interact with so many amazing role models. Many times when queens go out to events, younger children are shy or maybe afraid to talk to them. So we wanted to bridge the gap between queens and kids. They are after all just regular ladies who chased a dream.”
The idea of a parade was hatched in late 2021 as a way to “benefit our community as well as give local title holders something to do before they give up their crown to the next queens,” Clifton said.
The invite went out on social media, drawing more than 60 queens from as far away as Iowa.
The parade started at Farmer City Raceway and ended at the square, the local Corvette Club helping with transportation. “The ladies definitely drew a lot of attention throughout town,” Clifton said. “Not many people in Farmer City are used to seeing so much royalty in one place. It was like Disney World had come to our little town.”