Thanks to the musical talents of Oakwood’s Jeff and Lynn Palmer, Danville American Legion Post 210’s Memorial Day ceremony at Danville National Cemetery will include the beautiful music of bagpipes.
“The bagpipe is an instrument all to itself. You can’t compare it to anything else,” Jeff said. “I can play you a tune that will have you laughing and dancing and 10 minutes later play another that will make you cry. It’s haunting and emotional.”
Just not heard much in these parts as bagpipers remain few and far between. Pre-COVID-19, that meant a busy schedule for the in-demand Palmers, who would play at weddings and funerals and pubs in Potomac. Business is picking up again, Lynn earlier this month playing at Indiana University’s commencement ceremony.
Both retired — Jeff from Danville Police, Lynn from Carle — the Palmers continue to hone a craft they picked up about 25 years ago. On Monday, Jeff, 68, was learning a new tune at home — “Because He Was A Bonny Lad” — when he took my call.
“When I started, I took lessons,” he said. “Today, you just go to YouTube.”
Like they always do when on bagpipe duty, the Palmers will dress the part — Highland gear — for Monday’s 11 a.m. service.
“We put on the full armor,” Jeff said. “Like with Elvis, the costume is as much as the voice. I would not disrespect the pipes by showing up in blue jeans and T-shirts.”
Post 210 and those in attendance will appreciate their appearance and performance.
“We’re nowhere near those guys in Scotland. We’re not at that level,” Jeff said. “But we do well. We are professionals and take pride in it.”