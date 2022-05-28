05282022-totm-angie-heaton.jpeg

Singer-songwriter Angie Heaton, who died of cancer on Oct. 6, 2020, will be honored at the Angie Heaton Spring 2022 Tribute Show at Rose Bowl Tavern on June 5.

A well-known figure in the Champaign-Urbana music scene will be recognized at Rose Bowl Tavern on Sunday, June 5, when it will host the Angie Heaton Spring 2022 Tribute Show from 3 to 9 p.m.

The singer-songwriter, who died of cancer at the age of 50 on Oct. 6, 2020, was known for her work in various indie bands that found audiences outside the Champaign-Urbana community, including Liquorette and Corndolly, and her band Angie Heaton and the Gentle Tamers was a staple in the area for decades.

The concert will feature 14 acts, including former Gentle Tamers members Kurt Bielema and Rebecca Rury and will take place outside the venue. The show will be free to attend, but donations to cover costs will be accepted, with extra money going to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and Uniting Pride of Champaign County.

Those attending are asked to be fully-vaccinated, and masks will be recommended.

