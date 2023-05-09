Since 2009, Urbana native Ben King has played “Taps” at the annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service in Springfield. It’s an opportunity the 32-year-old cherishes.
“As a trumpeter and as an American, I feel like it’s part of what I can contribute to saying thank you to those who put their lives on the line,” King said. “It’s a phenomenal ceremony where they truly honor those who live a high-risk job.”
Today’s 30th ceremony at the Illinois Firefighter Memorial starts at 10 a.m. in Springfield. Those who have died in the line of duty will be remembered, and six firefighters will be awarded the Medal of Honor.
Son of Richard and Sharon, King is an Urbana High (Class of 2009) and University of Illinois (Class of ‘13) grad now living in Colorado Springs, Colo. He got involved as a freshman at the UI in ‘09 when “they approached the trumpet studio for someone to play, and I jumped at the opportunity.”
A move to Colorado didn’t interrupt his streak. It’s that big of a deal for King, who will be accompanied by Sharon today.
“‘Taps’ is a very simple song, but it’s a song that means something: It’s a time for reflection and a time of ending,” King said. “I see how much it affects people. You can see the emotion throughout the entire room when everyone stands and salutes. It’s beautiful to see.”