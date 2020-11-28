Next weekend, Bridget Lee-Calfas is going to see a live Krannert Center show with her extended family as they start to get ready for the Christmas season.
And they’ll do it from their own homes scattered across the country.
On Dec. 5-
6, Krannert Center is hosting four online streams of Manual Cinema’s “A Christmas Carol,” a puppet show that will be performed live each time.
“I think it’s really going to be a special experience,” said Lee-Calfas, Krannert’s advertising and publicity director. “We’re hoping that families take this opportunity if they’re not able to be together this holiday season to virtually join in an experience like this.”
In the show, a family has their own holiday Zoom call when Aunt Trudy, who is the play’s Scrooge character, begins performing her late husband’s annual “A Christmas Carol” puppet show. It turns into her own personal version of “A Christmas Carol.”
The show will be performed from Manual
Cinema’s studio in Chicago and will include hundreds of puppets, silhouettes and a live original musical score.
“We’re absolutely wowed by the innovation and the creativity from this company,” Lee-Calfas said, “the ways that they use lights and shadows and puppets and music in their work.”
The show will cost $15 per household, and tickets can be ordered at krannertcenter.com.
Normally, Krannert would be holding its annual performances of “The Nutcracker” right now, put on by Champaign Urbana Ballet and the Champaign-
Urbana Symphony Orchestra. While that won’t be possible this year, Lee-Calfas hopes next weekend’s performances give Krannert audiences their fix of live holiday theater.
“I think it’s allowing us to replace what had been lost in terms of our typical holiday content,” Lee-Calfas said. “We’re trying to give people a sense of coming together with their families around a performance ahead of the holidays.”