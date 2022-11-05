University of Illinois BTN producers Tim Hartin and Kaitlin Southworth have captured one of television’s most prestigious honors.
The duo won a Mid-America Regional Emmy award for best magazine program for their work on “Cold War: Illinois Stories,” which examines how the Cold War affected the University of Illinois.
“Most people know the basics of the Cold War, they know about the Senate hearings and Joe McCarthy, but how many know that, that it really affected the universities in an extreme way?” Hartin said.
“I have to give the kudos to the University of Illinois and in particular Robin Kaler and Kent Brown, they let me tell the story.”
Included in the 25-minute documentary are stories of how then-university President George Stoddard navigated accusations of harboring communists on campus and when music Professor Norman Cazden was questioned by the House Un-American Activities Committee.
“I got a lot of cooperation from a lot of people,” Hartin said. “I think it’s an interesting story. It branches out and we talked a little bit with some national people (and how) it wasn’t just here, it was all over.”
Hartin wrote and produced the program, while Southworth handled directorial and principal photography duties.
“We had a lot of fun with it,” Hartin said. “We got to do sort of a film noir look in some of the scenes … the crew was usually Kaitlin and myself and maybe one or two other people. She’s a remarkable talent.”