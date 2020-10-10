For Carol Garver and several others in the Danville Art Club, painting is a communal activity.
When they meet, they don’t simply put paint to canvas. They discuss a topic that they’re passionate about. So a few months ago, they began meeting in a socially-distanced way every Tuesday.
“The arts are so important,” Garver said. “That’s why we started to get together on Tuesday. We just needed to get together and talk art with other people who understood it.”
Today, they’ll finally be able to show off some of those paintings along with some others at their Farm, Garden and Harvest exhibit.
At least 50 paintings were submitted by art league members and hung this week. The exhibit will also feature casts of leaves by local artist John Bodensteiner and carvings of farm implements by Gerald Drennan, which include a church, barn and windmill, all of which are functional in some way.
“We weren’t sure what we were going to get,” Garver said. “But we all looked through our store of paintings and came up with quite a good representation.”
Many of the pieces will be on sale at the exhibit, 320 N. Franklin St., which runs on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 12, including an Open House on Oct. 24.
The league had to cancel shows throughout the summer, including Arts in the Park at Lincoln Park. While there will be plenty of COVID-19-related limitations, Garver is simply happy to get going.
“We’re excited to get started again,” Garver said. “We think we have a good show and something that the general public will be pleased to view.”