Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Facing so much uncertainty — would COVID-19 interfere? Would an auditorium be available? Would enough kids be interested? — Kelly Nowlin still didn’t hesitate when it came to bringing back The Penguin Project after a two-year break.
“It’s such a rewarding program,” Champaign Urbana Theatre Company’s executive director said. “It’s important to give kids an opportunity who normally wouldn’t have that opportunity a chance to shine on stage.”
Preparing since June, a group of 50 performers and mentors will take to the stage for “Pure Imagination” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Urbana High School’s Cobb Auditorium. For CUTC, it’s the fifth edition — and first since the pandemic — of The Penguin Project, which showcases artists (ages 10-21) with developmental disabilities. Tickets are $10 with reserved seating available at cutc.ludus.com.
Nowlin said CUTC was prepared to take its act to an outside pavilion before Urbana High stepped forward as host. The revue-style show includes songs from “Seussical,” “Shrek The Musical,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Frozen.”
Mentors “are the backbone of our program,” Nowlin said. CUTC staff — 18 strong — are “learning how to play together again,” she said. And performers like 15-year-old Urbana High sophomore Alex Tartakovsky, in his fifth Penguin Project role, are rarin’ to go. Diagnosed with autism at 2 who didn’t speak until he was almost 5, Tartakovsky said his character (The Ugly Duckling) has deep meaning.
“I have autism, and kids sometimes tease me because of their neurotypical expectations,” he said. “So I can relate to what the Ugly Duckling is feeling in this song.”
Said Nowlin: “Penguins learn to soar from their theater opportunities.”
