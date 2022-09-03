Alto Vineyards will have something for everybody on Sunday afternoon. Especially for young art students in need.
Local musician Candy Foster will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit his Fine Arts Scholarship Fund at Parkland College. The event will feature four live musicians (including Foster) as well as raffles, auctions and refreshments.
“We’re shooting for three $500 scholarships this year,” Foster said.
The lineup features the Tom Grassman Band at 2 p.m. followed by The Fairchilds, Healing Center Gospel Singers and eventually Foster at 5.
Attendees are encouraged to relax as they enjoy the acts.
“We give thanks to our venue (Alto Vineyards) for providing a spot for us out there on the grounds,” Foster said. “We want people to bring lawn chairs and all that stuff and and gather around and do a lot of stuff.”
Donations will help toward Foster’s goal of awarding $1,500 in scholarships to area students who are interested in careers in the arts.
As a longtime blues musician, Foster has seen firsthand the importance of forging a path in the field the right way.
“(I want people to) make it work them and learn this stuff the way its supposed to be,” Foster said. “I come up around a lot of people that had to teach themselves how to do stuff and some of them turned out really good. But just think what they would have been if they had some training.”
Trending Food Videos
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Latest News
- Who lives here? Sept. 3, 2022
- Fuel leak disrupts NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
- Name Dropping | Dubrick not chicken about cutting government red tape
- Champaign County COVID cases continue to rise
- Old Urbana landfill may host second solar array
- Pakistan appeals for more aid for 33M affected by flooding
- Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
- Thousands line up to say farewell to Gorbachev; Putin absent
- Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas
- Top of the Morning, Sept. 3, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Tuscola board votes to cut ties with high school principal
- 23-year-old St. Joseph man killed in single motorcycle crash
- AD apologizes for fan issues at Illini football home opener
- Amani Hansberry commits to Illinois
- New Hickory River location in Champaign now open
- Doug Parrett
- Connor Wienke
- Just Askin' | New owner for C-U McDonald's?
- UPDATE: Victim of Danville shooting ID'd
- Popular Arthur restaurant in national spotlight