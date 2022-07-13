With Visit Champaign County’s annual Toast to Tourism celebration happening today, we asked each of the five recipients of Tourism Impact Awards for their favorite things about doing business here. Today, in the final chapter: Jon Seydl, four-year director of the Krannert Art Museum.
Favorite part about running a business in C-U: I have a team that is as good as it gets anywhere in the museum field, in the entire United States — full stop. Our collections are incredible, and it’s such an honor to serve the U of I but also the urban and rural communities surrounding the campus.
Favorite place to play in town: The Arboretum. It’s so beautiful, it’s basically across the street from where we live. We have a blue nose pitbull, Simon, who loves it even more than we do.
Favorite local business that you don’t run: Common Ground Co-op. I admire their deep commitment to sustaining local nonprofits as part of their work. I admire their labor practices. Their food is incredible, I love their emphasis on local produce and local meats. Everyone’s really nice and they were great during the pandemic at providing curbside pickup.
Favorite time of year in C-U: The first two weeks of the fall when the students come back to campus. There’s all sorts of things going on; we open up our exhibition, all these new students are discovering the city for the first time.
It’s so energizing and exciting. I took this job because I love working with students.
Favorite dish or drink in town: The spicy pineapple ice cream at El Oasis in Urbana. I don’t know what exactly it is that makes it taste so amazing, but somehow that combination of spicy, cool and the fruit flavor is just great.
ETHAN SIMMONS