Rehearsal for Champaign Urbana Theater Company's production of the Wizard of Oz at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Monday, July 29, 2019.

If You Go

What: “The Wizard of Oz”

Where: The Virginia Theatre, Champaign.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: $10 to $19, on sale now at the Virginia Theatre box office at www.thevirginia.org or by phone at 217-356-9063.