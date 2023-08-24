TUSCOLA — The Vault Art Gallery will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday with live music, free food and beverages and more
The gallery, located in downtown Tuscola, has gone through a number of iterations, including an arts collective and operating as a for-profit business before finally being purchased by a group of 50 artists as a cooperative.
The building is owned by the city of Tuscola, which leases it to The Vault artists. The Vault also survived the COVID-19 pandemic but now is thriving, board President Debbie Nivens of Tuscola said.
The open house will give the public a chance to meet all of the artists who are part of The Vault.