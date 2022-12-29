FITHIAN — Processing grief is hard enough as an adult; children face their own unique emotional struggles after losing a loved one.
That’s why, after the death of her mother last Christmas, University of Illinois police Officer Valerie Marcotte resolved to ease journeys through grief for other families by writing a children’s book about her experience.
“Grief is something that can be really hard for people who aren’t in a first responder line of work to try and deal with,” Marcotte said. “When you couple that with children who are losing important family members, it’s kind of like learning someone’s love language — but it’s a grief language, and everyone’s language is different.”
Much of Marcotte’s education around grief has come during her 2½ years as an officer in the UI’s behavioral health unit, which deals with mental health calls and crises. She previously worked as a labor and delivery nursing assistant at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. She has four children with her husband, Adam, a detective for the Urbana Police Department.
In her debut book “Bonnie and Her Butterfly,” a butterfly begins to visit the title character, named for Marcotte’s youngest daughter, shortly after her grandmother passes away. The butterfly’s visits change in their frequency as Bonnie reaches new stages of her grieving process.
“Throughout the book, she has moments where she totally feels fine, and other moments where she gets knocked down and needs to be picked back up,” Marcotte said. “It shows the ebb and flow of grief, but through a child’s eyes.”
Marcotte’s mother, Phyllis Engelhardt, “was one of those grandmas who was at everything,” who showed up for her grandkids “100 percent.”
Englehardt was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver and lung cancer in October 2021. She was admitted to the hospital on Christmas Eve, and passed away on Christmas Day.
“The kids didn’t get that much time to adjust to the news, they didn’t get to say goodbye, and it was really sudden,” Marcotte said. “Dealing with a 4-year-old with that grief was really hard, and that’s why I chose her as the main character of the book.
“As a parent, you’re trying to work through your own grief process through losing your own parent, and sometimes it’s hard to scale it back to your child’s level and help them understand the big emotions they’re having.”
A big lesson she’s tried to impart to her children, Marcotte said, is finding novel ways to work through grief. She ordered stuffed bears with old voicemails from her mother recorded into them, so that her kids could hear grandma’s voice with a squeeze.
This Christmas they spoke about Phyllis, keeping a photo of her on the dessert table through the holiday.
“I let them know that they’re not going through this by themselves, we’re all going through it together so we can cry and lean on each other,” she said. “Some days you’ll be fine, and other days you’re having a really hard time coping with it. But the more time goes on, the easier time you’ll have with it.”
Authorship was a separate, new journey for Marcotte, who self-published “Bonnie and Her Butterfly” and kept the creative rights. She scoured web forums for advice and ideas, and found an editor, illustrator (Dodik Hendra) and formatter to work with her.
“There were definitely times where I could’ve moved faster with the book, but I just couldn’t because I was dealing with my own grief journey,” she said. “He would send me illustration proofs and I’d say, ‘I just don’t have it in me to look at her face and Bonnie’s face and move through it.’”
The book published on Dec. 22, three days before the anniversary of her mother’s passing. It’s available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, though Marcotte is working to introduce the book into school libraries in the area — St. Thomas Catholic School and Oakwood Grade School will begin carrying it next year, she said.
“The book coming out, having to talk about it has brought up some raw emotions, but keeping my eyes set on helping children is what’s keeping me going. At the end of the day, it’s about helping kids through a very traumatic time of their life,” she said.
“It helped me a lot with my own journey with her, and I’m excited to write more in the future — it was a great experience. I hope it’ll help any child that needs it.”