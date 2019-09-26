Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.