UPDATE, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3:
CHAMPAIGN — Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot’s postponed fall concert at the Virginia Theatre has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. March 30, 2020.
Patrons with tickets from the originally scheduled concert should hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored by the Virginia at the rescheduled show.
Tickets, which run from $39 to $99, are still available at the theater's box office, online at https://thevirginia.org/event/gordon-lightfoot-80-years-strong-tour/ or by Progoma; phone at 217-356-9063.
Original story, published Sept. 19:
CHAMPAIGN — It’s no “Carefree Highway” for Gordon Lightfoot, who has postponed his Tuesday concert at the Virginia Theatre.
The folk singer, 80, continues recovering from a recent leg injury.
All tickets for his concert will be honored at the new date, which the theater said will be announced shortly.
Patrons are welcome to call the theater’s box office at 217-356-9063 or head online to https://thevirginia.org/event/gordon-lightfoot-80-years-strong-tour/ for updates.