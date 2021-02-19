UPDATE: Top of the Morning
UPDATE:
Country music star Hardy will be among acts at the 2021 Mahomet Music Festival, it was announced today.
He will be joined by Lainey Wilson and Onoleigh — among others — on Aug. 28.
The two-day event — canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic – kicks off Aug. 27. The opening night lineup includes Hairbanger’s Ball and Champaign Freight.
***
In October, the folks who throw one of our area’s biggest summer parties — the Mahomet Music Festival — began booking acts for 2021, committing roughly half of the event’s $110,000 budget.
“We had to take a leap of faith,” festival Chairman Dave Parsons said. “We said ‘Let’s hope 2021 is much better. We’re gonna go.’“
On Friday morning, the festival will announce main-stage acts (8 a.m. on WIXY 100.3-FM). It’s the highlight of what’s been an invigorating planning process for an event that was waylaid by the pandemic last August.
“The town needed something,” said Parsons, speaking for every town everywhere.
It’s scheduled for Aug. 27-28 in a redeveloped space in downtown Mahomet that gives organizers “almost double the space,” Parsons said. “It gives us a lot more usable room.”
The new look was to debut in 2020 before the pandemic interfered, forcing a cancellation announcement in late June. At the time, Parsons said planning for 2021 was underway.
“I have to think by August, things will be so much different,” Parsons said. “If we can’t do it, we can’t do it. But we needed to give it a try.”
If you’d like to volunteer, reach out to Parsons on the festival’s Facebook page.