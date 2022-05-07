Urbana barbers answer Earth, Wind & Fire call
Aush Knox and his son, Ausharra II, were shining stars Friday.
With two original members of Earth, Wind & Fire in need of a trim before their concert at State Farm Center, the band reached out to Urbana’s Beard Culture Barber Shop and Gallery, which Knox opened a year ago.
An intermediary stopped by “out of the blue” on Friday morning, Knox said, “saying they were looking for a barber and had heard that we did quality work. So we packed up our lights and clippers and took it on the road.”
During sound checks, Knox and his son set up shop in a State Farm Center locker room. They had Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson sit on fold-out chairs for their haircuts.
“I was a little bit nervous at first,” said Knox, an Urbana High and Eastern Illinois grad who has Earth, Wind & Fire albums as part of his vinyl collection at home. “But they were down-to-earth, old-school guys who were fun to talk to. We both talked about the journey to where we got.”
The only bummer: Previous commitments kept the Knox men from sticking around for that night’s concert.
Knox posted to social media of the on-the-job encounter: “Today I had one of the most humbling experiences of my life!”
The comments are still coming in fast and furious, with Saturday’s visitors to Beard Culture in Lincoln Square asking for all the details.
“It was pretty cool, definitely a highlight moment of my barber career,” Knox said. “It was an honor and a privilege and very humbling.”
— Jim Rossow