URBANA — A total of $100,000 in cash gifts by Christmas? The Urbana High School band room likes the sound of that.
The first-floor band room — which hasn’t been renovated in 50 years — has outgrown its abilities to hold students and contain sound.
Time is ticking for the district and team of volunteers to fully fund an expansion of the band room before the program’s 100th birthday in 2024 — but the finish line’s in sight.
The $575,000 project will be funded through a mix of sources: $200,000 in ESSER money, $100,000 from the volunteer-driven “Room to Grow” fundraising campaign, and the rest in school sales tax revenue.
After a silent phase followed by less than two months of public fundraising, the campaign has raised more than $75,000 in cash and outstanding pledges. The fundraising committee has given itself until year’s end to collect the rest.
“The sense of pride the kids take with a brand-new space when it looks nice, it’s a very real thing — but most importantly, it’ll help the band function better,” said Karen DeBauche, who directed the Urbana Middle School band for 30 years.
“Room to grow” is one thing: At the moment, many of Urbana’s student performers need room to stand.
“The space right now, it’s just really small,” said Darren Hicks, 19-year director of UHS bands and music coordinator for the district. “The marching band has really grown in time, so that’s where we first started feeling it.”
Urbana’s marching band practices in the school’s auditorium instead of the band room. The band doesn’t fit in the space, and the lack of modern acoustic tiling means rehearsals would get too loud anyway.
UHS concert bands are able to fit, but the room can get hot and humid when everyone’s packed together, DeBauche said.
“These kids come from our middle school, which has a really nice band room, then they walk into high school and they’re like, ‘oh,’” she said. “It needs to be redone.”
DeBauche has stepped up to chair the fundraising drive, which the C-U Schools Foundation is helping facilitate. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.
The renovation will expand the band room’s usable space by 1,300 square feet, with an addition toward the school’s football field.
At long last, marching band members will be able to enter the field from widened band room doors and an interior ramp — most instruments don’t fit through the current one-door exit, so students have to carry their equipment outside the perimeter of the building to reach the field.
It’ll add windows, replace the ceiling, and line the walls with fresh acoustic panels. New storage space will give the whole area a much-needed rearrangement, Hicks said.
“Not a lot is changing, but because we’re able to move some things around with a new addition, it’s going to be a lot more functionable,” Hicks said.
To fulfill grant requirements, the project must move fast. With all the cash pooled by January, the final design specifications will go to the Urbana school board for approval in February. Construction’s set to begin in March 2023, and finish before the beginning of the next school year.
“I’m amazed that it has moved so quickly, but it also speaks to all the students that have come before me, all the directors that have come before me, creating a program that has a lot of pride in our alumni,” Hicks said. “They remember the times they had very fondly — those are the people who want to make sure this activity continues here, and continues in a better space.”
The Urbana band began in 1924, under music instructor Raymond Dvorak. It’s grown into a national recognized program, with its two concerts bands, marching band and color guard, jazz and percussion ensembles, and brass and woodwind choirs.
This year, in the absence of varsity football, Urbana’s Marching Tigers have entered into a number of weekend competitions, like the C-U Marching Showcase in September.
The committee who’s led this “turbo-fundraising” drive is made up of retired music directors, development professionals and the families of Urbana music alumni, said Julia Guth, volunteer for the Room to Grow campaign. Support has come in from 10 different states.
“It’s a great musical activity that our students are going to be able to carry with them, it’s a lifelong thing,” Hicks said. “The lessons you learn are not only musical ones — how to work with other people, how to constantly work to make things better. Realizing nothing’s ever perfect, but working on the details. All of those great skills that happen because of music-making transfer to other things in life.”