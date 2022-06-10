Gas went for 12 cents a gallon, the cathedral that would later be renamed Wrigley Field had just opened on the North Side of Chicago and a proclamation from President Woodrow Wilson added a new holiday — Mother’s Day.
Welcome to 1914, when the young city of Urbana (pop. around 8,000) celebrated the opening of Joseph Royer’s latest architectural masterpiece — the new Urbana High School.
A century and change later, the old building on South Race Street will take on a retro vibe when the Urbana Pops Orchestra pays homage to Illinois, the prairie and Urbana High as it looked when it first opened to students.
“Imagine you’re a barn swallow in 1914,” swooping through the school’s front doors and flying from room to room, say organizers of Saturday’s free 7 p.m. “Pops on the Prairie” concert in the Urbana High auditorium.
That’s the view you’ll be treated to — via animated video — as the orchestra plays “Tudor Fantasia,” composed and animated by Conductor Stephen Larson and dedicated to 35-year Urbana drama director Greg Chew.