CHAMPAIGN — Four years after their last visit — and four decades since they played Farm Aid 1 — Foreigner is returning to town for an October show.
This one's part of its "Greatest Hits Tour," featuring a similar setlist as its 2019 visit: “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent” and other regulars in classic rock radio rotations.
Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 show at State Farm Center range from $39.50 to $149.50 (before fees) and go on sale at 10 a.m. next Friday.
State Farm Center has four other shows booked between now and Foreigner's visit:
— April 21: Casting Crowns
— April 23: Spring Jam featuring Sean Kingston
— May 3: The Kid Laroi
— May 9: Alice Cooper