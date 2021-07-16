We’re still a week away from The Beach Boys taking the stage in Urbana, but there’s plenty of fun, fun, fun to be had in the meantime. Here are a few headliners on the area’s out-and-about weekend calendar, courtesy Editor
JEFF D’ALESSIO
:
GIBSON CITYIf cruising’s your thing, this is the weekend for you. Set for 6 to 9 p.m. today in downtown Gibson City, it’s Cruise Nights, open to hot rods, golf carts and everything in between. All makes and models are also welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Clinton, part of Anderson Ford’s annual two-day car show for charity.
CHAMPAIGNThe longest royal reigns in Champaign County Fair history will come to an end Sunday, when two-year Queen Carson Robinson and Little Miss Spencer McFarland turn over their crowns to their successors at the City Center. The county’s first pageant of the pandemic gets under way at 2 p.m. Sunday, four days before preview night at the fair in Urbana.
MATTOON
Six months after President Trump honored him with a National Medal of Arts in the Oval Office, Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs gets top billing in the bagel capital of central Illinois. The 66-year-old crooner is set to take the stage at 8 tonight as Bagelfest winds down at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
HOMER
The Champaign County Forest Preserve’s Summer Concert Series moves to Homer Lake for its second of five scheduled shows, this one starring C-U’s own The Chickadee Sermon. The “comfort folk act” will play the Walnut Hill Shelter from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday and Fairmount’s Sleepy Creek Vineyards Art & Music Festival a week later.
CHAMPAIGN
Combine a good workout with a good cause and you have Saturday’s Red Kettle Run for Kids, set for 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at McKinley Field. For a $24 donation, runners, walkers and marchers can register to circle the track in two-hour time blocks, with proceeds going toward the Salvation Army’s summer camp for underprivileged kids in the community.