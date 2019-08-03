Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or television show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shout-out on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
Once again, you get a hint: This movie is out in theaters right now.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
Dan Juday of Urbana correctly guessed the home of Nick Persons (Ice Cube) in “Are We Done Yet?” (2007).