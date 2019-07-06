Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or television show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shout-out on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week, you get a hint. The boy who lives in this house has some special abilities.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
Suzy Burwell of Camargo was the only person to correctly guess the airtight home of hyper-allergic lawyer Mike Monroe (Anthony Edwards) on CBS' "Northern Exposure" (1990-95).