Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or television show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shout-out on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week, you get a hint. The character from this 1990s television series lived in this bubble due to a medical condition.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
Frank Modica of Urbana correctly guessed the home of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in "The Godfather: Part II" (1974).