Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
MICHAEL BICE of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the home of DANNY TANNER (Bob Saget), JOEY GLADSTONE (Dave Coulier), JESSE KATSOPOLIS (John Stamos) and family in ABC’s “Full House” (1987-95) — and later, D.J. TANNER-FULLER (Candace Cameron Bure), STEPHANIE TANNER (Jodie Sweetin) and KIMMY GIBBLER (Andrea Barber) in Netflix’s “Fuller House” (2016-present).