Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or television show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shout-out on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
Kathy Huff of Farmer City correctly guessed the home of John Dutton (Kevin Costner, right), patriarch of the Dutton family, in Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" (2018-present).