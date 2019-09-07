WLH 090719 this week

Who lives here?

 Disney
Listen to this article

Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or television show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shout-out on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK’S ANSWER

WLH 090719 last week answer
WLH 090719 last week character

Kathy Huff of Farmer City correctly guessed the home of John Dutton (Kevin Costner, right), patriarch of the Dutton family, in Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" (2018-present).