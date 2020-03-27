On the last Friday of the month, Penny For Your Thoughts host Brian Barnhart brings you Flashback Friday, a fun ice-breaker segment that's become popular with listeners.
Today's question: what's a must-see movie to watch while at home due to the coronavirus pandemic?
Brian got an overwhelming response, including some listeners who asked us to compile the list. So without further ado, get ready for some screen time. And if you have a movie to add, e-mail Brian: bbarnhart@wdws.com.
~~
The Jerk
The Breakfast Club
Fiddler on the Roof
E.T.
The Godfather
Caddyshack
Big Jake
Jeremiah Johnson
Citizen Kane
Hoosiers
Ghostbusters
Dr. Strangelove
Knives Out
Fail Safe
North By Northwest
The Longest Day
Parent Trap 1 and 2
Some Like it Hot
Blazing Saddles
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Rudy
Radio
Casablanca
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Three Days of the Condor
Blues Brothers
The Sting
For the Love of the Game
An Affair to Remember
Smokey and the Bandit
Music Man
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
Cool Hand Luke
Sense and Sensibility
The Blind Side
Top Gun
Apollo 13
My Cousin Vinny
The Villian
Good Morning, Vietnam
Rocky
The Babe
The Notebook
Days of Thunder
Steel Magnolias
Forrest Gump
The Princess Bride
Lord of The Rings
Streets of Fire
Michael
Phenomenon
Grease
The Graduate
Braveheart
Roadhouse
You’ve Got Mail
McFarland
Chocolat
True Grit
Slap Shot
Happy Gilmore
Dumb and Dumber
Shawshank Redemption
Gone in 60 seconds
Groundhog Day
The Game
Dead Poets Society
Good Will Hunting
Gladiator
Papillon
Flight of the Phoenix
The Long Long Trailer
Second Hand Lions
Hunt for Red October
Christmas Vacation
Napoleon Dynamite
Dirty Dancing
Band of Brothers
The Good, Bad and the Ugly
Evil Roy Slade
The Time Machine (1960)
Urban Cowboy
An Officer and A Gentleman
The Ten Commandments
Gone With the Wind
Shane
Tombstone
Support Your Local Sheriff
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Mr. Holland's Opus
7 Days in Utopia
Animal House
Rear Window
Enchanted April
Inherit The Wind
Yesterday
Asphalt Jungle
Key Largo
Gaslight
The Lost Weekend
Dazed and Confused
Ox Bow Incident
The Jason Bourne series
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 1 and 2
Pink Panther
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Happy Feet
Bye Bye Birdie
Sleepless in Seattle
Good Fellas
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Dr. Zhivago
Woodstock
High Noon
Animal House
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Clementine
The Ghost and Mr. Chicken
Ben Hur
Music Man
An Affair to Remember
Frankenstein (1931)
Psycho
Bullitt
Field of Dreams
Dial M for Murder
Citizen Kane
Vertigo
Party Girl
Enchanted Cottage
Big Sleep