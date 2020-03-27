Listen to this article

On the last Friday of the month, Penny For Your Thoughts host Brian Barnhart brings you Flashback Friday, a fun ice-breaker segment that's become popular with listeners.

Today's question: what's a must-see movie to watch while at home due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Brian got an overwhelming response, including some listeners who asked us to compile the list. So without further ado, get ready for some screen time. And if you have a movie to add, e-mail Brian: bbarnhart@wdws.com.

The Jerk

The Breakfast Club

Fiddler on the Roof

E.T.

The Godfather

Caddyshack

Big Jake

Jeremiah Johnson

Citizen Kane

Hoosiers

Ghostbusters

Dr. Strangelove

Knives Out

Fail Safe

North By Northwest

The Longest Day

Parent Trap 1 and 2

Some Like it Hot

Blazing Saddles

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Rudy

Radio

Casablanca

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Three Days of the Condor

Blues Brothers

The Sting

For the Love of the Game

An Affair to Remember

Smokey and the Bandit

Music Man

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Cool Hand Luke

Sense and Sensibility

The Blind Side

Top Gun

Apollo 13

My Cousin Vinny

The Villian

Good Morning, Vietnam

Rocky

The Babe

The Notebook

Days of Thunder

Steel Magnolias

Forrest Gump

The Princess Bride

Lord of The Rings

Streets of Fire

Michael

Phenomenon

Grease

The Graduate

Braveheart

Roadhouse

You’ve Got Mail

McFarland

Chocolat

True Grit

Slap Shot

Happy Gilmore

Dumb and Dumber

Shawshank Redemption

Gone in 60 seconds

Groundhog Day

The Game

Dead Poets Society

Good Will Hunting

Gladiator

Papillon

Flight of the Phoenix

The Long Long Trailer

Second Hand Lions

Hunt for Red October

Christmas Vacation

Napoleon Dynamite

Dirty Dancing

Band of Brothers

The Good, Bad and the Ugly

Evil Roy Slade

The Time Machine (1960)

Urban Cowboy

An Officer and A Gentleman

The Ten Commandments

Gone With the Wind

Shane

Tombstone

Support Your Local Sheriff

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Mr. Holland's Opus

7 Days in Utopia

Rear Window

Enchanted April

Inherit The Wind

Yesterday

Asphalt Jungle

Key Largo

Gaslight

The Lost Weekend

Dazed and Confused

Ox Bow Incident

The Jason Bourne series

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 1 and 2

Pink Panther

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Happy Feet

Bye Bye Birdie

Sleepless in Seattle

Good Fellas

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Dr. Zhivago

Woodstock

High Noon

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Clementine

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken

Ben Hur

Frankenstein  (1931)

Psycho

Bullitt

Field of Dreams

Dial M for Murder

Vertigo

Party Girl

Enchanted Cottage

Big Sleep