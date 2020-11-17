Q:
It’s now taking crazy long, at least five days (based on two people I know who went there recently) to get test results back from the state drive-thru at the mall. I don’t believe most people who aren’t sick are going to quarantine themselves for five days waiting to see if they’re negative or not, so wouldn’t this long a wait be contributing to more cases in our community? Can’t our local officials do something about this?
A: We have more testing capacity than anywhere in Illinois. Unfortunately cases keep increasing and more and more tests are needed.
The delay is in the lab capacity. CUPHD has been advocating to IDPH that local laboratories be utilized again in our area. This will make a big difference in the turnaround time for results.
It is very important for people to understand that if CUPHD tells you that you are in quarantine — you must remain in quarantine. There is not “testing out”. A negative result does not mean your quarantine has ended.