Sorry boss, but my most important job is as a parent.
Time for dad to share his opinion on prep sports in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.
Our sons and daughters await an important decision.
On Wednesday, the IHSA is expected to announce the fate of fall sports.
I know my rooting interest: Let the kids play/run/spike. With some caveats.
First, the games and meets and matches must be played strictly following the guidance of local and state health officials. Their job is to keep all of us safe and their work is invaluable.
Second, changes are likely for some or all of the sports. Take cross-country for example. Meets open with a pack of runners at the start line, bunched together. The gun goes off and the runners sprint away.
It might be necessary to go to more of a timed event. Split the runners into smaller groups, with athletes from the same school together. Compare times at the end of the race and declare a winner.
That would make for a different kind of event. And yet, like everything else these days amid a pandemic, we will adjust and try to make it the best we can given the conditions at hand.
Missing outI feel for the Class of 2020 winter and spring athletes who didn’t get to finish what they started.
The COVID-19 pandemic caught most everybody by surprise. The IHSA’s decision to cancel spring sports this past April was the right thing to do, our ace prep writer Colin Likas said. Good call.
The 2020-21 academic year is a more complicated question.
Currently, the amount of COVID-19 cases across the nation are scary high, especially in the West and South. Illinois has done a better job of trying to control the spread of the infection.
The students are facing a difficult year. Classes will be at least partially online, if not totally.
The normal interactions for students with their friends and neighbors will be altered.
Sports provide a chance for a bit of normalcy. The camaraderie among teammates and the leadership of coaches is invaluable.
I hope the IHSA leaders take a measured approach to the return of sports.
One size does not fit all. Solutions, or at least the possibility of solutions, are out there for every sport.
It will take effort. It won’t be perfect. It won’t be what we are used to. That’s OK.
Opening upBecause of the Illinois football schedule (darn you 11 a.m. kickoffs), I don’t get to every cross-country meet my daughter runs in.
This year, I plan to attend often.
The college football schedule will be altered, leaving me with more open Saturdays.
Watching the races is an adventure for a slow-footed Dad. Depending on the course, you see the start, then move to watch another part of the race.
We shout their names and cheer for their teammates.
They are a great group, friendly and supportive. The coaches in cross-country and all other sports do a wonderful job. They work long hours for little pay. We need to thank them more often for the impact they have on our kids.
Sports, like all other extra-curriculars, are a part of the high school experience. Years from now, after they have careers and families, sports will be some of their best memories.
Here’s hoping we get good news Wednesday and the IHSA decides to give fall sports a try.