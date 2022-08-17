URBANA — Some came dressed as school supplies, others in costumes straight out of “Jurassic World.”
Two days before students arrive for the start of classes in Urbana, faculty and staff gathered together Tuesday for a fun-filled back-to-school event of their own — one part pep rally, one part presentation about what’s in store for a year all hope goes smoother than the last two-and-a-half.
“We know we’re going to be living with COVID, but we are going to push through it and make learning a priority,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said.
The Tiger marching band was on hand to welcome faculty from across the district to Urbana Middle School as they arrived bright and early Tuesday, ahead of a two-hour presentation that started at 8:30 a.m.
The event was a boon for the staff’s wardrobes — black Urbana Education Association T-shirts were distributed as faculty made their way into the building, where they were then presented with gray district-branded shirts.
“With COVID and everything, it’s been a pretty crazy couple of years,” said Mark Foley, UEA president and an Urbana High School social studies teacher. “This seems like maybe this is a year where things are kind of more normal, so hopefully that’ll last. But yeah, I think everybody’s pretty fired up.”
The contingent from Wiley Elementary, joined by the school’s coyote mascot, arrived Tuesday decked out in shirts with red paw prints on them.
A handful of staff members ventured into the wacky realm with their attire — Kelsey Outlaw’s dinosaur costume and Mandy Nelson’s wolf mascot stood out among the Yankee Ridge contingent.
Art teacher Martha Churukian was among those dressed as their favorite school supply (she chose a blue crayon). She was also among a group of staff members recognized for completing their 30th year with the district.
Groups of faculty were honored for serving in intervals of five years with the district. Three employees — Patricia Bergan, Cynthia Louret and Beth McMahon — brought the crowd to its feet after being recognized for 35 years with Urbana schools.
“(We’re excited about) getting back to some sense of normalcy for our students, especially, and also for teachers that they can go back to teaching creatively and innovatively,” Ivory-Tatum said.
The district’s efforts to put equity at the forefront were spotlighted in the latter half of the presentation, with remarks from diversity, equity and inclusion Director Brandon Caffey and Erica Cooper-Peyton of the district’s LGBTQ+ committee.
“I think Urbana right now has one of the most diverse staffs in the country, which I think is getting more and more to the point where it reflects our student demographics,” Foley said.
The presentation began with the recognition of several UHS students for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom.
Senior Jackson Gilbert and junior Cedric Sabin were honored for their success within the Tigers’ track and field program. William Arana was on hand to represent boys’ soccer, as was Elena Poulosky for girls’ swimming and diving.
Poulosky also earned acclaim for her work with the school’s Project Ignition initiative along with fellow attendee Isaiah Menard. Mycal Turner and Parker Schroeder were recognized for their work as student representatives on the Urbana school board.
Every rung of the extracurricular ladder is primed for success as a new school year crests the horizon.
“It’s always exciting to see the new faces coming in, getting new kids for the next three years,” said Jermaine Adams, seventh grade boys’ basketball head coach and special education teacher’s aide. “It’s great every year.”
Chairs and tables that dotted the UMS gym floor this week will be replaced by the squeaking sneakers of Adams’ notoriously fast-paced offense in a few weeks’ time.
Basketball has become one of the middle school’s most successful programs.
“We’ve been very successful with a lot of programs and so we just want to continue what we’ve done,” said Kevin Helmick, an eighth grade social studies teacher and UMS athletic director. “We’ve had teams reach state pretty routinely in basketball and track and we’re trying to get some of the other programs to the sectional and then state levels.”
Sports didn’t slow down quite as dramatically as some of the district’s other offerings did in recent years. Now, those programs are eager to reemerge.
“Our (Habitat for Humanity) group is going to Mississippi two times this year, which I think will be really great for the kids to kind of get back to that kind of stuff,” Foley said. “It seems like it’s a year where we’re all kind of getting back to some sense of normalcy.”
The presentation continued with the UHS choir, which performed a rendition of “Yellow” by Coldplay and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin followed the choir’s performance with praise for the group’s performance.
“I wish I could start every day like this,” Marlin told the crowd, noting that it has been nearly two decades since her youngest son graduated from UHS.
She welcomed the district’s new teachers and noted the myriad of ways that the city and school district collaborate, highlighting a bright, colorful mural on the façade of the adult education building across the street.
Ivory-Tatum also welcomed Urbana’s newest staff and tapped into the energy in the crowded gym when doing so.
“You’ve made the best choice you’ll ever make in your life by being here,” she said.