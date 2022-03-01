Scott Richey
College/Prep Sports Reporter
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Gonzaga (46) 24-3 1,504 1
2. Arizona 25-3 1,360 2
3. Baylor (4) 25-5 1,342 10
4. Duke (11) 25-4 1,306 7
5. Auburn 25-4 1,268 3
6. Kansas 23-5 1,224 5
7. Kentucky 23-6 1,215 6
8. Purdue 24-5 1,129 4
9. Providence 24-3 1,021 11
10. Wisconsin 23-5 865 13
11. Villanova 21-7 861 8
12. Texas Tech 23-7 850 9
13. Tennessee 21-7 770 17
14. Arkansas 23-6 759 18
14. Houston 24-4 759 14
16. Southern Cal 25-4 557 16
17. UCLA 21-6 498 12
18. Connecticut 21-7 480 21
19. Saint Mary’s 24-6 449 23
20. Illinois 20-8 383 15
21. Texas 21-9 364 20
22. Murray State 28-2 333 19
23. Ohio State 18-8 191 22
24. Iowa 21-8 99 25
25. Alabama 19-10 90 24
Others receiving votes: Boise State 56, Davidson 20, Colorado State 19, South Dakota State 12, Notre Dame 9, LSU 7, Michigan State 6, San Diego State 5, Iowa State 4, Marquette 4, North Texas 3, Vermont 2, Northern Iowa 1.
SCOTT RICHEY’S TOP 25
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Gonzaga 1
2. Arizona 2
3. Auburn 3
4. Purdue 4
5. Baylor 9
6. Kentucky 6
7. Kansas 7
8. Duke 8
9. Providence 11
10. Houston 12
11. Texas Tech 5
12. Wisconsin 15
13. Arkansas 17
14. Connecticut 19
15. Villanova 10
16. Tennessee 18
17. Southern Cal 16
18. Ohio State 20
19. Illinois 13
20. UCLA 14
21. Saint Mary’s 23
22. Murray State 21
23. Texas 22
24. Colorado State 24
25. North Texas 25
WHO’S UP
The big moves this week belonged to Baylor and Duke, which picked up four and 11 first-place votes, respectively, to get back into the top four of the poll. Only one of the Bears’ and Blue Devils’ combined four wins was that notable — Baylor taking down Kansas — but the fact they won while all of the teams ranked in the top six last week lost on Saturday meant some reshuffling at the top.
WHO’S DOWN
Illinois’ slide from No. 15 last week to No. 20 this week isn’t simply the product of splitting its games against Ohio State and Michigan. What other teams do matters. So Tennessee knocking off Auburn sent the Volunteers shooting up the poll. The same was true for Arkansas after the Razorbacks beat Kentucky, Connecticut following its win against Villanova and Saint Mary’s knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga.
WHO TO WATCH
There’s really only one game that matters — if you’re deeply invested in the Big Ten regular season title race — and that’s No. 10 Wisconsin hosting No. 8 Purdue at 8 p.m. Tuesday with the game airing on ESPN. Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he won’t watch, but don’t be surprised to hear some “Boiler up!” chants from central Illinois. The Illini need Purdue to get the road win to keep their shot at the Big Ten title alive.
