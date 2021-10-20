Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.
breaks down the preseason poll — and shares his Top 25 ballot:
The Associated Press Top 25Rk., TEAM 2020-21 REC. PTS PREV.
1. South Carolina (14) 26-5 705 6
2. Connecticut (10) 28-2 696 1
3. Stanford (5) 31-2 682 2
4. Maryland 26-3 632 7
5. North Carolina State 22-3 589 3
6. Louisville 26-4 575 8
7. Baylor 28-3 522 5
8. Indiana 21-6 521 12
9. Iowa 20-10 513 NR
10. Oregon 15-9 479 23
11. Michigan 16-6 403 16
12. Iowa State 17-11 376 NR
13. Kentucky 18-9 368 18
14. Oregon State 12-8 273 NR
15. Tennessee 17-8 244 13
16. Florida State 10-9 231 NR
17. Ohio State 13-7 197 22
17. Georgia Tech 17-9 197 NR
19. West Virginia 22-7 192 17
20. UCLA 17-6 175 9
21. South Florida 19-4 146 19
22. Arizona 21-6 135 11
23. Texas A&M 25-3 123 4
24. Virginia Tech 15-10 98 NR
25. Texas 21-10 79 NR
Others receiving votes: Georgia 65, Michigan State 63, Florida Gulf Coast 43, Missouri State 18, South Dakota 13, Brigham Young 11, LSU 10, Arkansas 10, Washington State 9, Notre Dame 8, Oklahoma State 8, DePaul 6, Belmont 5, Oklahoma 3, South Dakota State 1, Mississippi 1.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’s TOP 25RK., TEAM Season Opener
1. South Carolina Nov. 9 at North Carolina State
2. Connecticut Nov. 14 vs. Arkansas
3. Stanford Nov. 9 vs. Morgan State
4. Maryland Nov. 9 vs. Longwood
5. North Carolina State Nov. 9 vs. South Carolina
6. Indiana Nov. 10 at Butler
7. Louisville Nov. 14 vs. Arizona*
8. Oregon Nov. 9 vs. Idaho State
9. Iowa Nov. 9 vs. New Hampshire
10. Baylor Nov. 9 vs. Texas State
11. Michigan Nov. 9 vs. IUPUI
12. Iowa State Nov. 9 vs. Omaha
13. Kentucky Nov. 9 vs. Presbyterian
14. Ohio State Nov. 10 vs. Bucknell
15. Oregon State Nov. 12 vs. Loyola Marymount
16. Tennessee Nov. 10 vs. Southern Illinois
17. Florida State Nov. 9 vs. North Florida
18. West Virginia Nov. 16 vs. Saint Francis (Pa.)
19. South Florida Nov. 9 vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley
20. Texas A&M Nov. 9 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
21. Michigan State Nov. 9 vs. Morehead St.
22. Georgia Tech Nov. 9 at Central Michigan
23. Virginia Tech Nov. 9 vs. Davidson
24. UCLA Nov. 10 vs. Pepperdine
25. Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 9 vs. Florida Memorial
*Game in Sioux Falls, S.D.
WHO’S UPA changing of the guard doesn’t look likely to happen in women’s college basketball this season. Why, you ask? Well, three of the Final Four participants from a season ago were all ranked in the top five. The top three in fact, with South Carolina at No. 1, Connecticut at No. 2 and defending champion Stanford at No. 3. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley brought in another No. 1 recruiting class to Columbia, S.C., pairing that with a strong backcourt that already included junior Zia Cooke, senior Destanni Henderson and junior Brea Beal — a two-time News-Gazette All-State girls’ basketball Player of the Year from Rock Island.
WHO’S DOWNThe one Final Four team from last April in San Antonio, Texas, not ranked inside the top five? That would be Arizona. Aari McDonald’s departure from Tucson is a big reason why. McDonald — drafted third overall in the WNBA draft — just completed her first season with the Atlanta Dream. Adia Barnes’ Wildcats — who debuted in the preseason poll at No. 22 — will look like a completely different team in 2021-22 with its strength among the frontcourt trio of seniors Sam Thomas and Cate Reese in addition to junior Koi Love.
WHO TO WATCHNorth Carolina State should again be considered as a dark-horse national title contender. The back-to-back ACC champions, after all, have go-to star Elissa Cunane back for another season. After last season’s disappointing Sweet 16 exit against Indiana, the Wolfpack have an early chance to make a statement. On the first day of the regular season, no less. N.C. State will play host to top-ranked South Carolina at 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Raleigh, N.C. — a game that will be featured on ESPN. Quite the stage for Wes Moore’s program with a national TV audience tuning in to watch.