Illini beat writer and Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll
The Associated Press Top 25The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Stanford (26) 7-0 742 1
2. Louisville (1) 5-0 693 2
3. Connecticut (1) 5-0 676 3
4. North Carolina State (2) 8-0 674 4
5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5
6. Arizona 7-0 600 6
7. Baylor 7-1 558 7
8. Oregon 7-0 557 7
9. Texas A&M 8-0 491 10
10. UCLA 5-2 461 11
11. Arkansas 9-1 435 12
12. Mississippi State 5-1 417 13
13. Kentucky 7-1 391 9
14. Maryland 5-1 381 14
15. Northwestern 4-0 325 16
16. Ohio State 4-0 255 17
17. Michigan 5-0 248 19
18. DePaul 4-2 203 24
19. Indiana 4-2 175 15
20. Texas 6-1 168 22
20. South Florida 5-1 168 23
22. Syracuse 5-1 107 18
23. Gonzaga 5-2 82 25
24. Missouri State 4-2 76 20
25. Michigan State 7-0 55 NR
Others receiving votes: Georgia 30, North Carolina 28, Oregon State 25, South Dakota State 21, Iowa State 19, Tennessee 12, Arizona State 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 2.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25
Team Prev.
1. Stanford 1
2. Louisville 2
3. North Carolina State 3
4. Connecticut 4
5. South Carolina 5
6. Baylor 10
7. Arizona 6
8. Oregon 7
9. Texas A&M 9
10. UCLA 11
11. Arkansas 13
12. Kentucky 8
13. Mississippi State 12
14. Maryland 14
15. Ohio State 17
16. Northwestern 16
17. Michigan 18
18. DePaul 23
19. Texas 22
20. Syracuse 19
21. Indiana 15
22. Gonzaga 24
23. South Florida 25
24. Missouri State 21
25. North Carolina NR
Who’s hot: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
- . No conference had more teams in Monday’s poll than the Big Ten’s six (Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and Michigan State). The Pac-12, however, is still arguably the best conference in all the land, owning 40 percent of the top-10 teams with Stanford at the top followed by Arizona (6), Oregon (8) and UCLA (10). The Big Ten’s highest-ranked team is No. 14 Maryland.
Who’s not: Oregon State
- . Not all is well in the Pac-12, however. A streak of 76 consecutive weeks dating back to Dec. 19, 2016, of being ranked in the AP Top 25 is over for the Beavers. Oregon State has lost three consecutive games, including a 61-55 loss at Washington State this past Saturday.
Who’s to watch: The SEC. With a pair of Top 25 wins on its resume — DePaul and Texas — Texas A&M (8-0) is one of four unbeaten teams left in the SEC, joining Georgia (8-0), Alabama (7-0) and Mississippi (6-0). The Aggies’ strong start isn’t a huge surprise, but the Crimson Tide and Rebels are looking to end long NCAA tournament droughts. Alabama hasn’t been to the Big Dance since 1999 while Mississippi hasn’t been there since 2007.