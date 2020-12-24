Listen to this article

Illini beat writer and Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. weighs in on Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll

The Associated Press Top 25The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Team Rec. Pts. Prev.

1. Stanford (26) 7-0 742 1

2. Louisville (1) 5-0 693 2

3. Connecticut (1) 5-0 676 3

4. North Carolina State (2) 8-0 674 4

5. South Carolina 5-1 641 5

6. Arizona 7-0 600 6

7. Baylor 7-1 558 7

8. Oregon 7-0 557 7

9. Texas A&M 8-0 491 10

10. UCLA 5-2 461 11

11. Arkansas 9-1 435 12

12. Mississippi State 5-1 417 13

13. Kentucky 7-1 391 9

14. Maryland 5-1 381 14

15. Northwestern 4-0 325 16

16. Ohio State 4-0 255 17

17. Michigan 5-0 248 19

18. DePaul 4-2 203 24

19. Indiana 4-2 175 15

20. Texas 6-1 168 22

20. South Florida 5-1 168 23

22. Syracuse 5-1 107 18

23. Gonzaga 5-2 82 25

24. Missouri State 4-2 76 20

25. Michigan State 7-0 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia 30, North Carolina 28, Oregon State 25, South Dakota State 21, Iowa State 19, Tennessee 12, Arizona State 8, Rutgers 6, Iowa 6, Wake Forest 4, Georgia Tech 4, Rice 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 2.

Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s Top 25

Team Prev.

1. Stanford 1

2. Louisville 2

3. North Carolina State 3

4. Connecticut 4

5. South Carolina 5

6. Baylor 10

7. Arizona 6

8. Oregon 7

9. Texas A&M 9

10. UCLA 11

11. Arkansas 13

12. Kentucky 8

13. Mississippi State 12

14. Maryland 14

15. Ohio State 17

16. Northwestern 16

17. Michigan 18

18. DePaul 23

19. Texas 22

20. Syracuse 19

21. Indiana 15

22. Gonzaga 24

23. South Florida 25

24. Missouri State 21

25. North Carolina NR

Who’s hot: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

  • . No conference had more teams in Monday’s poll than the Big Ten’s six (Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and Michigan State). The Pac-12, however, is still arguably the best conference in all the land, owning 40 percent of the top-10 teams with Stanford at the top followed by Arizona (6), Oregon (8) and UCLA (10). The Big Ten’s highest-ranked team is No. 14 Maryland.

Who’s not: Oregon State

  • . Not all is well in the Pac-12, however. A streak of 76 consecutive weeks dating back to Dec. 19, 2016, of being ranked in the AP Top 25 is over for the Beavers. Oregon State has lost three consecutive games, including a 61-55 loss at Washington State this past Saturday.

Who’s to watch: The SEC. With a pair of Top 25 wins on its resume — DePaul and Texas — Texas A&M (8-0) is one of four unbeaten teams left in the SEC, joining Georgia (8-0), Alabama (7-0) and Mississippi (6-0). The Aggies’ strong start isn’t a huge surprise, but the Crimson Tide and Rebels are looking to end long NCAA tournament droughts. Alabama hasn’t been to the Big Dance since 1999 while Mississippi hasn’t been there since 2007.

