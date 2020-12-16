The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Stanford (26) 4-0 742 1
2. Louisville (1) 5-0 692 2
3. Connecticut (1) 1-0 676 3
4. N.C. State (2) 6-0 673 4
5. South Carolina 4-1 640 5
6. Arizona 4-0 607 6
7. Baylor 3-1 544 7
7. Oregon 5-0 544 8
9. Kentucky 6-0 507 9
10. Texas A&M 6-0 470 10
11. UCLA 4-1 445 11
12. Arkansas 7-1 409 13
13. Mississippi State 2-1 406 12
14. Maryland 3-1 356 14
15. Indiana 2-1 323 15
16. Northwestern 1-0 290 17
17. Ohio State 4-0 220 18
18. Syracuse 4-0 211 20
19. Michigan 5-0 205 19
20. Missouri State 3-1 192 21
21. Oregon State 3-2 117 15
22. Texas 4-1 115 23
23. South Florida 3-1 113 NR
24. DePaul 2-2 78 24
25. Gonzaga 3-2 69 25
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 23, Iowa State 15, Michigan State 15, Virginia Tech 13, Georgia 12, North Carolina 5, West Virginia 5, South Dakota State 4, Arizona State 3, Utah 3, Villanova 2, Florida State 2, Boston College 2, Rutgers 1, Iowa 1.
JOE VOZZELLI JR.’S TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in News-Gazette Illinois women’s basketball beat writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s latest poll, along with where he ranked teams in last week’s poll:
TEAM PREV.
1. Stanford 1
2. Louisville 2
3. North Carolina State 3
4. Connecticut 5
5. South Carolina 4
6. Arizona 6
7. Oregon 7
8. Kentucky 8
9. Texas A&M 11
10. Baylor 9
11. UCLA 12
12. Mississippi State 10
13. Arkansas 13
14. Maryland 16
15. Indiana 15
16. Northwestern 17
17. Ohio State 18
18. Michigan 19
19. Syracuse 20
20. Oregon State 14
21. Missouri State 21
22. Texas 22
23. DePaul NR
24. Gonzaga NR
25. South Florida NR
➜ Who’s up: West Coast programs. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer — who took over the Cardinal women’s program in 1985-86 — became the all-time winningest Division I women’s basketball coach with her 1,099th victory in a 104-61 win at Pacific on Tuesday night. No. 1 Stanford is one of four Pac-12 programs ranked in the top 11 of Monday’s latest poll.
➜ Who’s down: The mid-majors. Missouri State is the top-ranked non-Power Six program. South Dakota State lasted only one week in the AP Top 25 after the Jackrabbits lost to Kansas State and Northern Iowa in the span of four days.
➜ Who to watch: UConn and Northwestern. Both teams started their seasons late due to COVID-19. The third-ranked Huskies waited until Dec. 12 to play their first game (won 79-23 at home against UMass-Lowell), while the 16th-ranked Wildcats tipped off their season on Dec. 10 against Eastern Illinois (a 93-57 win).