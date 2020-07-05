The riskiest business move JIM SPIROS ever made — going from a partner in a Vermilion County firm a decade out of law school to setting up his own personal injury shop — turned out to be the most rewarding, as well.
“By far the best decision I ever made,” says the founding partner of Spiros Law, PC (est. 2005), with locations in Champaign, Danville and Kankakee. “It allowed me to create a culture, which I had always hoped for.”
Spiros describes himself and his firm as advocates for “the little guy,” be it cases involving medical negligence, workplace injuries, defective drugs or, most recently, a natural-gas leak that contaminated private wells in rural Mahomet.
Spiros, a Purdue and John Marshall Law School grad, took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 31st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … keep your desks spotless. A cluttered workplace results in wasted time.
My philosophy on meetings is … always have an agenda, and once the agenda is established: be brief, be blunt, be gone.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … making decisions that affect people’s lives.
It is incumbent upon a leader to try and get it right every time and that’s a lot of pressure.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … a two-week anniversary trip that my wife and I took to Uganda in early 2019.
The thought of traveling to that location today is likely impossible. It is beautiful with stunning scenery.
My single favorite moment of all time in this job was … right at Christmastime last year, when I received a lengthy voicemail from a client who I represented nine years ago.
Her son was tragically killed in an accident, and she took the time on his birthday to call me, thanking me for the work we had done nine years earlier.
I had to take some time to myself while listening to that message — it was really amazing that she reached out so many years later.
I can’t live without … my family and friends. I am lucky to be blessed with both, who are great. They help keep me grounded in every way.
My business role model is … Rick Beyers. He is the principal of the Emulsicoat company in Urbana. Most of you may not know him, but he is the ultimate businessman, family man, gentleman and outdoorsman.
He has shown me over the 25 years of friendship that every single one of those categories can be equally balanced.
The most beneficial college class I took was … an elective, Urban Sociology. I happened to meet a young lady sitting next to me in class, who later became my wife of now 26 years.
I’m frugal in that … I will most often make myself a double espresso with some steamed milk at home instead of going to a Starbucks.
When I was in law school, I read the book ‘Millionaire Next Door’ and it is amazing what a difference little routine habits can have in the big picture.
I am up and at ’em every day at … 5:30 — and oftentimes far earlier than that.
My exercise routine consists of … working out with a trainer three days a week. I started doing that last August and it has been extremely beneficial from a physical and mental standpoint.
The worst job I ever had was … a bartender while in college. I tended bar after working construction during the day, and it resulted in some long nights, often ending at 2 a.m. It convinced me to work a bit harder in school.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the effect the pandemic has had on my business is a … 5. I am generally not a middle-of-the-road person, but some really good things have come out of the pandemic, as well as some negative things.
We have been blessed to spend more uninterrupted time at home with our kids and but for the pandemic, our busy lives would be rolling along as usual.
On the downside, I think everyone likely knows someone who has been affected by the health ramifications. I had a friend who lost a family member and that was hard to watch.