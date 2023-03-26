If there’s one thing MIKE TRAME can’t live without, it’s family — wife Michelle and daughters Stephanie, a junior at Furman, and Mackenzie, a freshman at Clemson.
“That’s the serious and easy answer to this question,” says Parkland College’s vice president for student services. “The more light-hearted answer is St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Living in an area with so many misguided Cubs fans does get depressing at times. It makes me sad that there are so many people that refuse to see the light and realize that baseball heaven is beneath the arch in St. Louis.” Spoken like a guy who grew up in small-town southern Illinois. Lebanon (pop. 4,569) is his hometown but Champaign County has been home since he arrived as a freshman political science major at the University of Illinois. In the years since, he’s taught and coached at two area high schools (GCMS, Armstrong), coached at two others (Iroquois West, St. Joseph-Ogden), worked in three different roles at his alma mater and “spent the majority of my career at the best educational institution in the world, Parkland College.” “OK, I might be a little biased,” he says, “but I truly believe I am correct.” Trame, who’s called Ogden, Urbana and now St. Joseph home since meeting his bride 25 years ago, took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 173rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be civil to one another. You do not have to like or agree with all your coworkers, supervisors or employees but we all must be civil to one another.
It seems like common courtesy, but manners and professionalism are becoming less pervasive in today’s society, it seems. Our college’s civility statement and values are an important part of the Parkland culture.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Shad Khan, but not for the reason you might think. As the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, his team management and coaching staffs are getting ready for the NFL Draft. When I was coaching, I loved the thrill of putting together a team.
My philosophy on meetings is … I prefer face-to-face meetings to memos or emails. I am a people person. I would rather talk out or debate a problem or issue than deal with it electronically. I also much prefer in-person interactions to virtual meetings. To me, they are not the same as in person. I don’t believe participation in or leading of virtual meetings is as productive as face-to-face meetings are.
When it comes to my single favorite moment in this job … I get the incredible fortune of having my single favorite moment in this job repeat itself every May.
One of the duties of my office is to oversee Parkland’s commencement ceremony. Getting to feel the energy, excitement and life-changing impact in the Great Hall at Krannert gives me chills every time.
The joy expressed by students and their family members when their names are read and they cross the stage cements the value of what we do at Parkland. This experience drives me all year long.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … hard-working, passionate and caring.
On my office walls, you’ll find … lots of sports memorabilia. I have photos and news articles of my Parkland volleyball teams, photos of high school athletes I was honored to be able to work with, track shoes from Olympic athletes that I advised, a collection of the press credentials I have received while doing the WDWS broadcast for Illini volleyball for over a decade and much more.
Also, pictures of my family, my diplomas, my dry-erase board and a copy of the Declaration of Independence, my favorite historical document because it is a constant reminder of the bravery and sacrifice a person must have to be truly committed to a cause.
My professional role models are ... two people — one living; the other, unfortunately, has passed.
My early career was most impacted by Jack Cowgill, a longtime teacher and coach at GCMS. He took me in as a young teacher and coach. He developed in me what it meant to be a professional and he helped me understand what powerful responsibility there was in being a coach and a teacher. He truly was a father figure to me.
Once I got to Parkland, I met my second professional role model, Dr. Linda Moore. Dr. Moore was my predecessor in my current position. She is an incredible leader who is the epitome of what it means to be a caring and compassionate college administrator who always puts the students of Parkland first.
She regularly expressed her confidence, appreciation and support of those she supervised and helped each of them — including me — develop professionally.
I’m frugal in that … I wear out clothes. I try to take good care of my clothes and still wear some of my athletic gear from the ’90s, even though my daughters tell me I am out of date when I do.
I wind down after work by … having dinner. Oftentimes, I don’t get the chance to eat lunch or grab something quick, so I am starving by dinner time. Now that my wife and I are empty nesters, we aren’t chasing kids to a school function or sports game every night. I now look forward to having dinner with her and talking about everything from our work, to our kids and family, to our next travel plans.
The last luxury in which I indulged happened ... this past fall semester, when our oldest daughter studied in Edinburgh, Scotland. My wife and I went to visit her for 10 days. We toured London, Scotland and Dublin with her before returning home. It was our first trip to Europe, and we had a great time. As a history and political science buff, I really enjoyed the Churchill War Rooms and the Tower of London. Edinburgh and the Scottish countryside are a must revisit for us, also.
I’m up and at ’em every day between … 4 and 6 a.m. most of the time. I am an early riser. On the weekends, though, the “at ‘em” hour is usually a little later.
The worst job I ever had was ... at one point during freshman year in college, when I worked as an inventory counter for a crew that would go into retail stores and basically count the number and value of all of the items in the store.
We did mostly Walmarts but some other smaller retail shops too. We would leave on Monday, ride around in an old bus that smelled bad, stay in the cheapest motels they could find and do what was really boring work to an 18-year-old.
I was thankful that job was a one-summer endeavor.