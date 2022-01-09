Big 10: 2022 predictions
After 669 days, five virus variants of concern and 24 J.B. Pritzker executive orders, we now know better than to ask an epidemiologist to make a long-range pandemic prediction. So we stuck to mostly non-COVID topics in our annual survey of experts for this crystal ball edition of the Big 10.
Who’s the American athlete everyone will be talking about when the Winter Olympics come to a close on Feb. 20 in Beijing?News-Gazette sports alum DAVID WOODS, the Indianapolis Star’s resident Olympic expert: “Mikaela Shiffrin (above). She has been so good for so long, it’s easy to forget the alpine skier is 26.
“Champaign speedskater Bonnie Blair is the most decorated U.S. female winter Olympian of all-time, featuring five golds and a bronze. Shiffrin has three medals from two Olympics and could match or exceed Blair’s total.
“Team USA does not feature a marquee figure skater, so NBC should focus on Shiffrin, who is effectively the Simone Biles of her sport.”
What will go down as the most newsworthy climate-related storyline of the year?
UI alumna and climate scientist KATHARINE HAYHOE, named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People and Fortune’s Greatest Leaders in the World: “I anticipate two main headlines — one positive and one negative.
“First, for the last two years, over 90 percent of energy installed around the world has been clean energy. I expect clean energy to move into the mainstream, significantly reducing electricity costs around the world and energy poverty in low-income countries. That is the positive trend.
“Second, the last two years were also characterized by increasing severity and frequency of weather disasters. Wildfires, heat waves, hurricanes and droughts all set new records. I expect this trend to continue as well, and that is the bad news.”
KO BARRETT, the first woman elected vice chair of the 195-nation Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: “I predict 2022 will be the year when climate science spurs strong action on climate change. Even more so than 2021.
“The IPCC will release three reports in 2022, which, when combined with the physical science report released last year, represent a huge leap in the availability of complete, definitive and current climate information.
“The release of three reports in one year is a tremendous opportunity to turn information into momentum, and it is my hope that this information spurs urgent and impactful action on climate change globally.”
How memorable a March could be in store for Brad Underwood’s Illini?
MIKE DeCOURCY, college basketball insider for Sporting News and BTN: “I think precisely how memorable March will be for the Illini depends, at least somewhat, on the availability of point guard Andre Curbelo and how effectively he and the team can make up for the time he has missed.
“The Illini have been a very good team without their point guard, but I still believe a full-strength Andre Curbelo is the most dynamic and impactful playmaker in NCAA basketball. His ability to set up teammates, to drive into defenses and disarm them — it’s a rare skill.
“It’s so uncommon that the longer Illinois plays without him, the more difficult it will be to reset their approach when he returns.
“I believed they would be one of the best teams in the nation at full strength. Their recent performances while playing without one of their top talents shows how high the ceiling can be.”
How vulnerable will the J.B. Pritzker-Julianna Stratton ticket be come November’s election?
UI political science Professor BRIAN GAINES: “Is a Democratic incumbent in a deep blue state, with billions in the bank and no well-known challengers, home free? Despite omens that 2022 could be a good election year for the GOP, online markets presently price a Democratic win in the Illinois gubernatorial race as a 90-percent probability.
“Nearby first-term Democratic incumbent governors are priced at 70 in Minnesota, 45 in Michigan and 31 in Wisconsin.
“But forecasts made 10 months in advance should have many caveats, maybe especially during a stubborn pandemic. ‘In politics, there is no use in looking beyond the next fortnight,’ said 19th-century British politician Joseph Chamberlain, whose son Neville, as prime minister, proved the point by boasting of having secured ‘peace for our time’ late in 1938.
“Note that those betting-market shares are about which party will win, not which individual. The grim, worst-case scenario in which J.B. Pritzker fails to return for another term, from his point of view, would involve his premature demise.
“If Pritzker is in good health come January 2023, how could he miss out on a second term? I continue to believe that the unpredictable pandemic will control his fate.
“After nearly two years of disruption, the electorate is understandably grumpy. How sour will the mood be if much of the state reverts to virtual school for winter and spring, following the lead of the Chicago Teachers Union?
“If Illinois voters are desperate for change next fall, Pritzker will be the obvious target, with few options for shifting the blame.”
And the Oscar goes to …
Chicago Tribune film critic MICHAEL PHILLIPS: “My early choice for best actor is Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of the Dog.’ That’s a prediction, not my preference, really.
“But it’s a very crafty performance about a tortured soul wrestling with his sexuality, and turning his entire persona into a different sort of very crafty performance.”
30-year ‘Entertainment’ Tonight film critic LEONARD MALTIN: “I don’t have a great track record for predicting the Oscars — and now that they’ve added several thousand new members around the world, it’s tougher than ever to rely on what the Academy traditionally used to do.
“Tradition would say that the prestigious people associated with ‘West Side Story’ would give it an edge over the competition for Best Picture.
“But nowadays, anything goes.”
NPR senior arts critic BOB MONDELLO: “I feel strongly that Simon Helberg is being overlooked as a Best Supporting Actor by nearly everyone for his performance as Marion Cotillard’s accompanist in ‘Annette.’
“In that category, I also admire Troy Kotsur’s deaf dad in CODA — his signed ‘use protection’ advice to his daughter and her boyfriend is one of the year’s most hilarious film moments. And Kodi Smit-McPhee completely blindsided me as the delicate son in ‘Power of the Dog.’
“For the record, I’m astonished that anyone’s so much as mentioning Jared Leto with that silly accent in ‘House of Gucci.’
“But Helberg is really haunting in ‘Annette’ — painfully in love with Cotillard, singing, playing piano, even puppeteering at one point. He’s been noteworthy every time I’ve seen him on the big screen, from ‘For Your Consideration,’ to ‘Walk Hard,’ to his Cosme McMoon opposite Meryl Streep in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins.’
“I guess people write him off after 12 years of ‘Big Bang Theory,’ but the dude’s a serious actor.”
Assuming that there’s a Major League Baseball season, how high could the Cardinals fly and how low could the Cubs go?
KEN ROSENTHAL, baseball insider for Fox and The Athletic: “Cardinals fans definitely should think big, and Cubs fans need not think too small. The reason? The National League Central.
“The division is a land of opportunity for any team that puts forth even a modicum of effort.”
The economic forecast calls for ...
Princeton Professor HARVEY ROSEN, who chaired President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers: “There is a great deal of debate about whether the current surge in prices is likely to be temporary or is the beginning of a long-term inflationary episode.
“By the end of the year, we should have a better sense of which notion is true, and how the Federal Reserve Bank will deal with the situation.”
Harvard Professor JEFFREY FRANKEL, a member of President Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers: “Two developments in 2022 will be the most important for the economy. Number 1 is the question whether the virus will be vanquished, which in turn depends on the race between vaccination and evolution of new forms of the virus.
“Number 2 is the question whether the Democrats retain majorities in Congress, which will in turn determine whether (Joe) Biden is able to pass his Build Back Better plan.”
What do you envision will be the most significant electric car story/development by the time 2022 is over?
DAVE VANDERWERP, Car and Driver magazine’s director of vehicle testing: “The most significant electric car story of 2022 looks to be electric pickup trucks. With Rivian ramping up production, the F-150 Lightning set to launch in the spring — based on the best-selling F-150, and with nearly 200,000 reservations — plus the Tesla Cybertruck, it looks like 2022 could be a year where we see a substantial increase in EV volume, because they are moving to the extremely popular pickup segment.”
”But, there are also a few unknowns, such as the dramatic reduction in range when towing with an EV pickup, and whether or not buyers will find that acceptable.”