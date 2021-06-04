Picking up where we left off last week,
we asked the authors of best-selling biographies: What’s the one discovery you made
in the course of your research that you found
most impressive, inspiring or intriguing?
‘The World of Mike Royko’DOUG MOE says: “What most impressed me about Royko as a columnist was his range and longevity across more than three decades.
“In a given week, he could write a humorous column about his fictional alter-ego, Slats Grobnik, or perhaps the Cubs — the famous ex-Cub factor that doomed any team that employed too many former Cubs. He could follow up with a hard-nosed piece on a corrupt politician from the Daley machine or a celebrity who had abused an underling. The next day could bring a bit of Chicago history, like his ode to the Riverview Amusement Park, followed the next day by a surprisingly tender story about, say, Charles and Diana’s wedding.
“Day to day, you never knew — only that it would likely be the best thing in that day’s paper, with a needle and a touch of class in the prose.”
‘Satchel: The Life and Times of an American Legend’
LARRY TYE says: “Among all the riddles about Leroy Satchel Paige, the one that I found most alluring and revealing was how old he was.
“It was the most-argued statistic in sports. The answer depended on who was asking and when. In 1934, the Colored Baseball & Sports Monthly reported that Satchel was born in 1907. In 1948, he was born in 1901, per The Associated Press; 1903, per Time; 1908, per the Washington Post, New York Times and The Sporting News; and 1904, per his mother.
“The Cleveland Indians hedged their bets after signing him in 1948, writing in their yearbook that Satchel was born ‘on either July 17, September 11, September 18 or September 22, somewhere between 1900 and 1908.’ Newsweek columnist John Lardner took him back further, saying that Satchel ‘saved the day at Waterloo, when the dangerous pull-hitter, Bonaparte, came to bat with the bases full.’”
‘Who Is Alex Trebek?’
LISA ROGAK says: “What struck me in my research was how uncomfortable with people he could be, at least when he wasn’t on camera and it wasn’t on his terms.
“He and his family lived in the shadows of Hollywood, rarely attending events that other celebrities went to at the drop of a hat, mostly for the visibility.
“Said Elaine Saunders, an in-house CBC makeup artist: ‘He’s a typical Jesuit boy, he should have been a priest. He has all those Jesuitical rigidities and can be very moody, but he’s extremely intelligent and was destined for success.’”
‘Kamala’s Way’
DAN MORAIN says: “Vice President Harris did not grant an interview for ‘Kamala’s Way.’ But numerous of her past associates did speak with me. That’s where I found telling stories.
“One example: Laura Talmus, her first political fundraiser, told of volunteering to help elect Harris as district attorney in 2003. She’d bring her daughter, Lili, then 9, on Saturdays. Lili was a smart, perceptive girl. She also had Apert Syndrome, a malformation of her facial bones.
“On those Saturdays, Harris would make a point of talking with Lili, asking her about her week. Fast forward to when Lili is 15. She had become isolated in junior high school, when appearances matter more to kids. Her parents had sent her to a boarding school in Iowa, where she was thriving. One night, she had a seizure, and died unexpectedly.
“Harris was away on a weekend get-away with a friend. Upon learning of Lili’s death, she dropped what she was doing and returned to the Bay Area to sit shiva with Laura and Lili’s father.
“In the years since, Harris has made a point of calling Laura on important days — Mother’s Day, birthdays — to make sure she knows Lili is being remembered.
“To me, that shows a level of empathy. After what we’ve lived through in these past few years, having leaders with heart and empathy matters.”
‘Mr. Playboy: Hugh Hefner and the American Dream’
STEVEN WATTS says of the 1949 UI grad: “When I met Hugh Hefner and launched the several years of research that produced my book, I was most surprised to learn how the movies dominated his life. Since childhood, he adored films and as an adult they literally shaped the daily calendar of his life.
“Hefner screened movies at the Playboy Mansion, without fail, four evenings a week for guests ranging in number from a dozen to a hundred — for a small group of longtime male friends on Monday, classic movies on Friday and Saturdays, and new releases on Sunday.
“For the classic films, he prepared and presented a talk to the attendees on the making of the movie, its actors and director, and its significance. He had a collection of American films numbering around 20,000.”
‘Light This Candle: The Life and Times of Alan Shepard’
NEAL THOMPSON says: “Among dozens of other small surprises about the first American in space and his remarkable life, I was shocked to learn how sick Shepard was during the mid-1960s.
“While his peers kept flying closer and closer to the moon, including newer astronauts a decade younger than him, Shepard was sidelined for years by an inner-ear disease called Menieres.
“I found it remarkable that he stuck with the program, grudgingly took on the role of running the astronaut office — which he likened to being babysitter — but then found an experimental surgical cure for his debilitating disease and elbowed his way into contention for Apollo 13.
“NASA administrators decided he needed a little more time to train and gave the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission to Jim Lovell. Shepard got Apollo 14, and reached the moon at age 47 — the fifth and oldest man to walk the lunar surface.”
‘Reagan: The Life’
H.W. BRANDS says: “Ronald Reagan’s secret weapon was his closet pragmatism.
“In political speeches, he was always the uncompromising conservative, but in legislative practice he was willing to take what he could get.
“Chief of staff and later Treasury Secretary James Baker learned the Reagan secret by heart, saying, ‘If Reagan told me once, he told me 15,000 times, ‘I’d rather get 80 percent of what I want than go over the cliff with my flags flying.’”
‘Room Full of Mirrors: A Biography of Jimi Hendrix’
CHARLES CROSS says: “No element of Jimi’s fame surprised me more than when he was a young guitar slinger, and when he wasn’t actually the best player in the room.
“The story came from 1963, when Jimi was in the Army but was playing in local blues clubs in Nashville near his base, trying to get attention.
“At a club one night, Jimi came up and did his best, but soon thereafter a local player named Johnny Jones went onstage. Jones’ playing — to everyone in the club, including Jimi — was more inspired. ‘The man just done wiped you up,’ was Jimi’s bandmate’s observation to Jimi after the show.
“Hendrix explained that he was trying to imitate B.B. King, and he had failed to get the right tone. It was a lesson that trying to imitate others, rather than follow his unique muse, wasn’t the right direction for Jimi.
“It might have been the last time he was ever shown up onstage.”
‘King of the Night’
LAURENCE LEAMER says: “When I was writing ‘King of the Night,’ I managed to get Johnny Carson’s home phone number. I waited until the perfect moment to call, which I figured was 7 o’clock on a Friday evening.
“As a writer, I’m desperately waiting for anything to distract me and when the phone rings I pick it up right away. I knew it wouldn’t be that way with Johnny. I’d have to talk my way through a couple of people to get to him.
“So I dialed his number and somebody picked up immediately. It was Johnny, waiting for somebody to call him.”
‘The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making
of an American Dynasty’
SUSAN PAGE says: “There’s a debate today about policy and politics affecting transgender people. This was something that Barbara Bush wrestled with in 2015, at a time she was 90 years old.
“She and President Bush went out to lunch that fall with two historians, Jon Meacham and Timothy Naftali, who were visiting their summer home. During the lunch, she said she didn’t understand why the Obama White House had put out a statement announcing they had appointed the first openly trans person and an openly gay person to White House posts. They wouldn’t have announced that they were hiring a heterosexual, she noted.
“But Naftali, who is openly gay, told her he was ‘thrilled’ that the president was making the point that a person like him could be hired by the White House, and openly.
“Later, in her diary, she wrote that he had changed her mind. ‘I ended up being persuaded in my mind that after years of hiding this may be a good thing,’ she wrote. ‘Nobody wants to be born gay or transgender. They have been misunderstood for years.’
“She thought about the issue from the perspective of other people. ‘There are a world of folks born transgender who are quiet and lonely. How sad to be in the wrong body.’”