Happy Hope-You-Don’t-Already-Have-This-Gadget Day to all the impossible-to-shop-for fathers out there.
We asked sons and daughters to describe the most memorable childhood activity they did with Dad. JENNIFER GUNJI-BALLSRUD Japan House Director
“My father, Ken Gunji, had many passions — serving the community through Rotary, Boy Scouts, Crimestoppers, the library board and many others; Illini football and basketball; food; a good stiff drink; the Cubs; and ‘Peanuts,’ with a particular fondness for Snoopy.
“My father’s first gift to my mother was a stuffed Snoopy, which didn’t fare well for him. However, he did not give up. He gave both my sister and I stuffed Snoopys as our first toys — and we loved it.
“My father’s love for the comic strip definitely influenced me. Though the black and white drawings were so simple, each character presented so much personality and the philosophies shared were quiet lessons of life, which resonated with depth and sincerity.
“Although it seemed like it was a comic strip for children, it clearly wasn’t. My dad faithfully read each strip, and collected all of the paperback books to be able to re-read them and, of course, to share them with his daughters.Ultimately, my dad and I bonded over our love for ‘Peanuts’ and Snoopy. Every trip my dad took, he would return with something Snoopy-related as a gift.
“As I grew older, birthdays and Christmas would be filled with special Snoopy gifts that he would seek out over the year. I know that he deeply respected Charles Schultz’s uncanny ability to quietly share to all how to be a decent human being and a loyal and good friend in a complex world. To this day, I am surrounded by objects that are adorned with Snoopy and the ‘Peanuts’ family.
“Looking down at my desk, I see a ‘Peanuts’ water bottle, a Charlie Brown coffee mug, a Snoopy pencil holder and a Snoopy notebook — most were gifts from Dad. The items and their illustrations bring me much joy and they are a constant reminder of my dad and our shared passion.
“After I returned to Champaign in the late ’90s, my dad generously offered to walk my two dogs— one, of course, was a beagle, like Snoopy — twice a week. Each time he came to the house, the dogs would go nuts. They absolutely adored him.
“After almost every visit, he would leave me a note that recollected the time he spent with ‘the girls’ and he would attach his favorite ‘Peanuts’ strip of the week that he had carefully cut out of The News-Gazette.
“I remember one week, he didn’t leave a cut-out strip, but wrote very simply, ‘the girls and I walked between the rain drops today.’ I thought it was so reminiscent of the way Charles Schultz would share his thoughts that there was no need to see ‘Peanuts’ that week.
“My father passed on September 30, 2017. I miss him daily.”
REV. STANLEY DEPTULA Pastor, St. Matthew Catholic Church
“My father was an avid fly fisherman from his youth in upstate New York.He helped to share that passion with me. He taught me how to tie flies, and the delicate patience needed to cast a fly line in just the right way to catch a trout.
“I must have been about 10 when he and I were fly fishing one day in the Smoky Mountains. Wearing a pair of his old waders, I was up to my hips in a beautiful stream.
“Suddenly, I slipped on a rock. Water quickly filled the waders and I started to float down stream — much to the amusement of my younger brothers and the frustration of my father since all that noise would scare the fish away.
“I have never fished since.”
KATIE BLAKEMAN Champaign County Circuit Clerk
“My father, Bill Malone,is a truly incredible dad. He has always been my biggest supporter, and now has the most special relationship with his four granddaughters. My girls’ relationship with my parents is one of the reasons I am so very grateful to live in Champaign.
“One activity I remember very fondly was baking our way through a children’s cookbook when I was around 10. My mom is the famous baker of the family, and while I had a little rolling pin in my hands from the time I was a toddler, my father approached this cookbook with scientific precision.
“We worked methodically through the book, one recipe at a time, talking about fractions and chemical reactions, and enjoyed quite a few treats along the way. I cannot remember how long it took us, but it must have been months. It’s funny, because I often approach a new cookbook that way to this day. I read it cover to cover, baking each recipe in turn until I’ve made my way through the entire book.
“I’m sure we irritated my mother with lots of kitchen messes, but I’m so thankful for that time we had together.
“I remember at the time how unique it was — not many dads were baking with their daughters in the ’80s.”
MATT GLADNEY Champaign City Council member
“Dad and I weren’t what you would call close. Truth is, we were very different people, with different interests, and we didn’t really know how to communicate with each other.
“There was, however, one thing we really enjoyed doing together, and that was bike riding.
“As soon as I was finished with training wheels, Dad and I would get on our bicycles and go riding around Champaign.So many weekends during my childhood were filled with bike rides. Sometimes mom was with us, but mostly it was just dad and I. We would traverse the city, from one part to another, the summer breeze across our faces. One of my favorite spots for us to ride to was just north of Kaufman Lake. It was quiet there, though people obviously traveled through, as the graffiti attested to.
“One evening, as we were making our way back home, Dad and I were traveling down a leafy neighborhood street. I wasn’t paying attention, lost my balance and careened into a car that was parked along the side of the street. Dad heard the crash and circled back. I was OK, and wanted to just leave, but there was now a small dent in the vehicle. ‘We’ve gotta talk to the owner,’ Dad said.
”I protested, but he said it was the right thing to do. So, we knocked on the door of the house directly behind where the car was parked and, sure enough, the owner of the vehicle answered. He invited us inside, and there we sat, in his living room, the daylight outside growing dimmer as dad explained what had happened, and could he compensate for any damage to the car? The car’s owner was very understanding, and it turned out to be a teachable moment.
“When you’re riding bikes, you don’t need to talk. You’re just out there, together, silently bonding with one of the few things that brings you both a common joy. I miss those bike rides, and I miss my dad.”
DR. SUZANNE TRUPIN Physician/CEO, Women’s Health Practice of Champaign
“The single most salient thing I did with my dad was spend early mornings together. We spent many early mornings, usually prior to the crack of dawn, together all through my years of school atUrbana Uni High.
“I would get up at 4 a.m. to finish any errant homework assignments before either my 8 a.m. school start or 6 a.m. swimming workouts at the McKinley YMCA.
“My dad, an obstetrician, would already be at the kitchen table either having come home from a sleepless night doing a delivery or waking up to go on his morning hospital rounds.
”Every morning, we had the same breakfast joke. If one would ask what was for breakfast, the other would chime in: ‘Ever eat a pine tree?’ The other would then chime back, ‘Many parts are edible,’ as we had Grape Nuts every morning. It was formative to see his boundless positive joy about his career, no matter how challenging. Those mornings we shared memories together and formed inside jokes. Spending that time with my father also solidified my desire to become a doctor.
“My father was a problem solver. Thinking back to those mornings, it makes me smile to remember how easily he could converse about my high school advanced chemistry, math or physics problems. If he tried to work out a really hard chemical reaction or math algorithm, I’d catch him humming. We are not a particularly musical family, so an errant hum was memorable.
“Years later, I returned to join his busy local medical practice. I was speaking to a labor and delivery nurse about working with my dad, and she said, ‘Well, we are all on our toes if he starts humming because then we know the case is difficult.’
“Lo and behold, sometime later we were assisting each other during a cesarean delivery when he started humming. It brought me back to that kitchen table.
“The case was difficult but his surgical skills were brilliant, and the baby and mom pulled through healthy. While my focus was intense, under my mask, that humming made me smile.”
NATALIE KENNY MARQUEZ Owner, Grow Marketing and Communications of Champaign
“As soon as I could walk, my dad, Ron, taught me to fish. We started out together in small neighborhood ponds in Champaign — catching bluegill, crappie and bass. We also went seine fishing for crawdads in the creek nearthe Champaign Park District’s Heritage Lake.
“Looking back at that, I’m still not sure how my Dad convinced me to not be scared about dragging the net across the bottom edge of the creekbed. That is just the thing, though. He made every excursion fun, exciting and memorable.
“Like the time we went frog gigging on the Embarras River near Hugo, Illinois, where he grew up. I’m still surprised I didn’t tip us over when I stood straight up in the jon boat after being startled by a screech owl that flew right overhead. It’s a good thing my Mom made sure I knew how to swim from an early age, considering how often I was around water.
“As I got older, we ventured out together into bigger bodies of water. We have probably been on a dozen or more charters along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of Florida. We reeled in some really big fish on those trips.
”We also fished the Maine Coast a few times, too. On one specific trip to Maine we woke up to dreary, rainy weather. I know my Dad was concerned that my sister and I would want to cancel the trip after seeing the forecast for the day. I think he was surprised, even pleased, that we felt a thrill of adventure at the idea of suiting up in head-to-toe yellow fishing gear.
“I could go on and on with stories of where we fished and what we caught — orwhat we almost caught. But all the stories end the sameway — with a line about how lucky I am to be Ron’s daughter.”
ANDREA SETEN Manages the Champaign business her father founded — Papa Del’s
“Growing up, we had season tickets for Illini basketball and football games. My dad has been a season-ticket holder since he was in school in the ‘60s. We had great seats.
“I was actually born on a football game Saturday, at Michigan State,, at Michigan State, and my birthday typically falls on Homecoming weekend.
“I fondly remember my dad taking us to games, tailgating with friends and family. His fraternity brothers would come down for games and sleep in our living room on recliners and fold-out couches.
“That was the only time we ever got cheese danish for breakfast.”
STEFANIE PRATT Champaign Realtor, Coldwell Banker
“My dad is truly my best friend. We have the same business, hardworking mindset and I’m so thankful for him in my life.We may not always agree but we respect each other’s opinion and talk things out. He willalso give his opinion to me, whether I ask for it or not, something I inherited, but do respect.
“There are so many memories but one always sticks out that shows how I am today. He always worked in his garage on his many cars when I was young — still does, actually. I would always go out with him and sit and organize his nuts, bolts, screws, anything I could find to just be there and make things more uniform.
“He had the most organized garage ever. I am talking like 6 years old. Apparently, disorganization drove me nuts, even at a young age.
“In my late 20s, my dad had to bail me out of jail once for punching a rather buff guy in a bar, after he severely harassed me before and during that evening. I had recently went out with him and he was less than truthful and a con.
“My dad had some connections and while he let me stay overnight, I and others got out on a Sunday. He stated: Not the best way to handle that situation and hoped I never did it again, and I haven’t. He was proud in a sense, that I stood up for myself.
“The joke now is every time I leave town, make sure there is bail money and dad is alerted.”
DR. JIM LEONARD Carle CEO
“I remember the three fishing trips that we took while I was in high school, and then afterwards, to Canada. A family friend had a small, rugged fishing camp in Ontario and we spent several days there on each trip.
“Early mornings, chill in the air, caught some fish and for us time together — I have a poster in my office that he gave to me to remind me of those trips.
“It was never about the conversation or the fish, just the time together.”
JOAN DYKSTRA Savoy Village President
“To this day, the sound of baseball on TV — usually theChicago Cubs orCincinnati Reds — gives me such a cozy, summer remembrance.
“On Saturdays, my dad would sit in one of those ‘dad’ overstuffed La-Z-Boys while I played Barbies on the carpet at his feet.
“A perfect afternoon for a girl in the early ‘60s.”