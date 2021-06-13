With Monday being Flag Day,
we asked this week’s panel to share
their most memorable story — be it about Old Glory or another flag with special meaning.
MARY MAHAFFEYPast president, Chinese American Association of Central Illinois“The flag that stood out to me growing up is the current flag of Hong Kong. I was in high school when the transition of Hong Kong moved from Great Britain to China, and the British ‘dragon and lion’ flag was changed to a red flag with a centered white five-petal Hong Kong orchid.
“On July 1, 1997, when the official transition of Hong Kong occurred, you could not go anywhere in the city without seeing the new flag unveiled.
“At the time, I was enamored with this flag because it is a mix of beauty and simplicity, and as a teenager, I was becoming aware of the gravity of what this change meant for Hong Kong’s future.
“I’ve lived in the United States almost as long as I lived in Hong Kong now, but I still have this flag hanging in our home office next to the U.S. flag. The importance of both of these flags is a reminder to my children, who were born and raised in the U.S., that they have roots through me to another part of the world that shouldn’t be forgotten.”
PAM LAU President in waiting, Parkland College
“In 1993, we had the chance to visit the Fort McHenry National Monument in Maryland. There, I learned of the event that inspired Francis Scott Key to pen the poem that later became the basis of the lyrics of U.S. national anthem.
“It opened my eyes to what the flag stands for and the pride it evokes. When we came out of the museum, my three-and-a-half-year-old U.S.-born son posed for a photo by the U.S. flag. That image of JohnMark comes to mind now and again, a reminder that the flag of my adopted homeland still flies high, even as we grapple with divisions and tensions across the land.
“Incidentally, I grew up in Singapore, where Flag Day has a completely different meaning. It is a day designated by a registered charitable organization to raise funds. As a student, I volunteered many a Saturday to hold a donation can on a busy street corner to raise money for the local kidney foundation, anti-tuberculosis association and Red Cross.
“I offered each donor a ‘flag.’ In those days, it was a little pin-able paper tag; today, the ‘flag’ is a sticker.”
JEREMY DARNELL Superintendent, GCMS schools
“I was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout and learned to salute the flag of the United States of America and show respect at a young age.
“My grandfather served in World War II and proudly displayed his medals earned, which gave the symbolism of the flag even more personal relevance to me.
“I now respect others’ decision to stand, sit, sing or remain silent. I believe the flag represents all the rights those that came before us fought for, not just the ones that are easy.”
CURT ANDERSON President, Busey Wealth Management
“When I grew up in the ‘60s, all the fathers in my neighborhood were veterans of World War II. At Sunday barbecues, those who were willing to talk about it would fascinate the young people with stories of their service in the military. Because of that, I grew up so passionate about all things WWII.
“One dad was a Marine who had fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. That iconic picture of the flag raising on Iwo Jima that I saw in Life Magazine as a young boy is still vivid in my mind for not only being an amazing picture but for what it represented — victory but also sacrifice.
“It was only later in life I learned that this picture of the flag raising galvanized the nation to purchase war bonds in the Seventh War Loan Drive, which helped fund the war effort and shortly after the end of the most devastating war in human history.”
DAVE ASHBY Chaplain, C-U police and fire departments
“What immediately comes to mind is the time when as a young boy I went to the Fourth of July parade with my dad, mom and grandparents.
“As best I can remember, we were sitting along First Street in front of the residence halls. I was sitting on the curb as the parade started, with the first units waving their flags as they approached.
“Ignorantly, I just sat there as people started to stand all around me. What I well remember is my dad, a proud veteran of Patton’s 3rd Army in World War II, reaching down and pulling me to my feet. He then placed his hand over his heart in demonstration of what I should do and very clearly reminded me that he had fought and seen men die for that flag and this country.
“And that I should always show respect for what it means.”
PALLASSANA BALGOPAL Professor Emeritus, UI School of Social Work
“I was born in India in 1937. I immigrated to the U.S. in 1960. On August 15, 1947, India gained independence from Great Britain.
“My happiest moment was to see India’s tricolor flag hoisted on my school’s flag pole that day. All the students were given a small Indian flag and I was thrilled to bring it home.
“I came to the U.S. by boat, and in August 1960, when our ship entered the New York Harbor, seeing the Statue of Liberty and the American flag flying high made me very happy for fulfilling my long-cherished dream to come to this country.”
DR. DAVID FLETCHER SafeWorks Illinois
“The favorite flag I ever observed was seeing the American flag flying on the American zone of Checkpoint Charlie, which was designated as the single crossing point in the Berlin Wall for foreigners and members of the Allied armed forces.
“In 1979, I was a young U.S. Army doctor in Berlin and I wanted to see what it was like to go to East Berlin and stand on the other side of the wall that was constructed in 1961 to keep East Germans from emigrating to the West.
“It was night and day difference. Though World War I had been over for more than 30 years, it looked like the war ended yesterday on the eastern side.
“After three hours of touring, I wanted to go back to the west. Standing by the wall with guns overhead, waiting to go through Checkpoint Charlie, I saw the Stars and Stripes and a chill went through my body.
“Until that moment, I took my freedom for granted.”
CAPT. ANTHONY CORAPI Outgoing commanding officer, UI Naval ROTC
“As an active duty Navy officer, I have been around our nation’s flag for many years. There is one that I have in a safe place in my home that is very special.
“I was serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, CVN-70 during 9/11. On the night we began Operation Enduring Freedom and launched airstrikes into Afghanistan, I had a flag flown over the ship. I have kept that flag with me for a long time and think about that night and what we accomplished.
“I am proud to have served my country during those dark days and that flag reminds me of that.”
KELLY FINET Owner, Kelly’s Accounting Services of Monticello
“My most memorable flag was a Chief Illiniwek flag. As a former UI volleyball player, the Chief was my symbol and I had the utmost respect for the Chief.
“When he’d come to our volleyball games at Kenney Gym and the team would line the floor arm in arm and sing the Alma Mater after the games in his presence, it was emotionally overwhelming.
“I would feel those same emotions when watching him at Illinois sporting events after I graduated.”
CLARA CHU Director, UI’s Mortenson Center for International Library Programs
“A national flag signifies pride and joy, which is the reason it is displayed prominently in sporting events, and this will be the case in the upcoming Olympics.
“We will see the flag bearer, a nation’s prominent athlete, selected to not only carry their nation’s flag but also to lead their team at the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony.
“For my Hmong friend in North Carolina, the idea that we fly the current Laotian flag at a university event to represent his diversity, was immediately turned down. I couldn’t understand why, until he said that Laos, where he was born, is also the country that persecuted the Hmong people and forced his family to flee.
“While one national flag brings him sadness and anger, the Stars and Stripes saved him and his refugee family, and is the one that he is honored to call his.
“What happens when one is of many countries? Which flag do I fly? The one from my ancestral country, China; the one from my birth country, Peru; the one from my youth development, Canada; or the one from my adulthood, the United States?
“I am proud to carry all the flags because they all mean something to me, none taking precedence over the other. Red is the color they all have in common, and in Chinese culture, it is a lucky and auspicious color symbolizing happiness, success and good fortune. You will see me wearing red on Flag Day.”