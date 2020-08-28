Picking up where we left off last week: With this month marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment becoming law, we asked 10 local women who were elected to office what they remember most about the first time they cast a vote.
ANGIE BRIXChampaign city council member“In the fall of 1992, I was a freshman at the University of Illinois and that November was the first time I was eligible to vote.
“It was a presidential election year — George H.W. Bush versus Bill Clinton, with Ross Perot playing a factor, as well — and I voted absentee. I researched all my candidates and watched the conventions and debates, so by the time I got my ballot, I knew exactly who I wanted to vote for.
“I remember watching the election results sitting on the big orange couch at Presby Hall and debating back and forth with my friends. Although my candidate didn’t win, having the opportunity to exercise my right to vote and to be a part of the process was amazing, and it made me truly grateful for all of those who made that right possible.”
CLARISSA NICKERSON FOURMAN Champaign city council member
“I actually ‘voted’ for the first time in the 1992 election, when I was in kindergarten or first grade.
“Yankee Ridge did a school-wide election and we got to cast votes in these boxes. It was pretty cool for a little kid.
“I’ll give you a hint who I voted for. He was president for two terms.”
MARYALICE WU Urbana city council member
“My first time voting actually occurred in the city of Urbana council chambers — my designated polling place.
“I remember being surprised that after I gave the polling person my name, they announced it and a poll watcher ‘ticked’ off my name on his clipboard. I wasn’t quite sure what they were going to do with my name and it made me a bit uneasy.
“After voting, I placed my ‘I voted’ sticker on my shirt and wore it proudly for the remainder of the day.
“Now, I like to wake up early in the morning of election day, grab a cup of coffee and stand in line for when the doors open at 7 a.m.”
JANE McFADDEN Vermilion County coroner
“I turned 18 right after the presidential election of 1980 — my birthday is in December — and was unable to vote that year.
“I was disappointed I had to wait until the following year and made it a point to vote every year because of this.
“The first time I voted, I remember walking into the booth and we had curtains to pull behind us as we stood in the booth. I had to put the ballot into a holder and line the arrows up. I used a little pointy stick type thing to punch the hole next to the candidate I chose.
“I proudly wore my ‘I voted’ sticker — and still do so today. I don’t even remember what was on the ballot in Ohio that year but I did this until I joined the Army in 1983.
“I was out of the country by the next presidential election in 1984 so I made sure I could get an absentee ballot because I felt it was imperative that I get a chance to select my commander in chief. I was honored to vote for Ronald Reagan, who won his second term.
“I was raised in a military family and my mother always stressed how important it was for me to vote as a woman. She and my father were not always on the same political page. My mother was a true independent who would say she voted for the person and not the party. She was an intelligent and independent thinker.
“My grandmother was born in 1896 and she remembered when women could not vote. She impressed upon my mother what a privilege the right to vote is for all women. I think of my grandmother and all her nine sisters, as well as my mother, every time I cast a vote.”
KRISTINE CHALIFOUX Former Champaign school board member
“I was a freshman in college when I was first able to vote. I was attending a small liberal arts school in Miami, Florida. Yes, it was near the beach.
“In spite of that, I made a point of getting an absentee ballot — and even mailed it in. It was Reagan vs Carter.
“Voting has always been very important in my family. I remember many nights at the dinner table debating one candidate versus another.”
DONNA GIERTZ Former Parkland College board member
“The first time I cast my vote was for Barry Goldwater.
“I worked on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., after graduating from college, met him and his wife at a reception, and liked his policies and politics. He was charming and his wife was lovely.
“I was also a (George) McGovern supporter in those days when you think with your heart and not with your head.”
DANA RHOADES Piatt County state’s attorney
“It was the November 1988 presidential election, when George H.W. Bush defeated Michael Dukakis.
“I had just turned 18 years years of age four months prior to the election and I was a freshman at Illinois State University majoring in political science.
“Who knew?”
TAMI FRUHLING-VOGES St. Joseph mayor
“My first voting experience was in 1976. I was 18 and very excited to be voting for the first time.
“Honestly I don’t remember much about who I voted for, but it was more about the privilege to be able to have my vote count.
“I don’t think I have ever missed an election since.”
NANCY O’KANE Vermilion County Board member
“I didn’t vote or even register until after I was married with children. My parents or grandparents were not political, so I did not learn my views from them.
“I am, however, a person who is an informed voter. I have people who call me to ask about those who are running for office.
“As I recall, the first time I voted was because of local elections. Mayor David Palmer appointed me to the Liquor Commission and realized I need to exercise my right and determine the path of our community.
“I have run for several offices and have gained much respect for those who continue to serve as an elected official. Voting is a right and a privilege that everyone should exercise.”
JACQUELINE LACY Vermilion County state’s attorney
“I vividly recall the first time I ever voted because I cherish the right to vote.
“I was 18 years old and it was the 1996 presidential election. My polling place was St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, where I attended preschool as a child.”