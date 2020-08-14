We’re up to 2,064 stories at our ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website (uofi150.news-gazette.com), with fresh content added daily. Here’s a new batch of 10 Illini sharing memories about the people and places on campus and around Campustown that they won’t soon forget.
KELVIN DROEGEMEIER (’80, ’85)Two-degree UI grad and research meteorologist appointed director of White House Office of Science and Technology Policy by President Trump in January 2019“My master’s and Ph.D. advisor, Dr. Robert Wilhelmson, was an extraordinary mentor who afforded me opportunities to work on writing grant proposals and other important activities, such as the concept and proposal that led to the creation of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications.
“He also has very strong morals and taught me how to utilize them in research.
“Without hesitation, Papa Del’s Pizza was my favorite eatery. Treno’s also was a favorite hangout for graduate students — cold Old Style beer, great brownies and free popcorn, all consumed together — and Panama Reds, featuring Pork and the Havana Ducks, was a favorite until it closed a year or two after I arrived on campus.”
ANGELA SINICKAS (’75) 2020 UI Alumni Achievement Award winner, international corporate communication researcher
“Blaisdell Hall will always be the heart of UIUC for me; because I changed majors halfway through, I didn’t form as many lasting friendships with classmates. I chose to live in the dorm even as an upperclassman because of the great friends I made and kept, and because of how accepting they were of whoever I happened to try out being that year.
“I began at UIUC studying foods and nutrition, where I stuck out like a sore thumb among all the demurely dressed and coiffed Home Ec majors in my ratty bell-bottoms and long, straight hair. By the time I switched to journalism, the spiritual home for my preferred fashion sense, I stuck out again because I had acquired a wardrobe and hairstyle suitable for my 20-hour-per-week job doing communication for the campus’ new School of Basic Medical Sciences.
“Though my dormmates teased me about channeling Mary Tyler Moore, they never judged.
“Other unforgettable experiences I would have missed but for the people I met through Blaisdell: being on the intercollegiate UI Dairy Products Evaluation team that took first place nationally in the ice cream category; being on the ‘$25,000 Pyramid’ TV game show; driving some type of three-story-high farming machine in Hoopeston; and having our intramural football team, the Blaisdell Bar Belles, being forced to forfeit a game — or maybe the rest of the season? — for foul language.”
NAYA CRITTENDEN (’18) Broadcast journalism major and volleyball outside hitter led Swiss League in scoring this past season
“Professor Leon Dash taught me so much about Black history within journalism, and more specifically about the importance of telling stories about the lives of people of color that often go unreported.
“Professor John Paul sparked my passion in journalism my first semester at Illinois, bringing wonderful speakers in to give us great advice, and making me realize that I made the right choice for my field of study.
“Professor Janice Collins led by example with passion and heart, giving insight on the steps to success, and showing me that anything is possible as a woman, an athlete and a journalist.
“And former coach Kevin Hambly accepted me as the person and player that I am, inspiring me to continue my journey in professional volleyball.”
MARKITA LANDRY (’12) Cal-Berkeley assistant bimolecular engineering professor, first-ever winner of UI’s new Young Alumni Award
“I picked up tango dancing in my first year of graduate school and loved dropping by Cowboy Monkey for their tango and salsa dancing nights.
“Dancing was a great way to unwind during my Ph.D. studies.”
ROSS CAVITT (’84) Six-time Emmy-winning Atlanta TV reporter
“I often told my kids they were in this world because of the Marching Illini.
“When I arrived on campus to enroll in 1979, I went to the band building to sign up for a symphonic band. The lady who was at the front desk recognized I came from a high school with a successful marching band. She said the trombone section could use some help and I should audition.
“I told her, as an engineering student, I didn’t think I’d have the time for the Marching Illini. She replied, ‘It really doesn’t take up that much of your time.’
“That was one of the biggest lies ever told to me, but it led to me meeting my wife, leaving engineering for journalism, and pretty much embarking on the life I’ve lived for decades.”
SARAH SEILER WATSON (’79) Executive director, Looking for Lincoln and Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area
“I grew up with only brothers in a small town and lived a pretty sheltered smalltown life. That could account, in part, for my fondness for my sorority sisters at Kappa Kappa Gamma.
“It was a first for me to live with and share with women and find those common bonds, whether academically or socially. I recall that ‘All My Children’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’ were house favorites.”
JOAN MAHON (‘85) Appointed this year to UI Alumni Association Board
“I met News-Gazette editor Willard Hansen when he interviewed me for a story about the tradition known as Illibuck — a trophy in the form of a turtle for the winner of the Illinois-Ohio State football game going back to 1925.
“In 1983, I was the president of Sachem honorary and the tradition originated between Atius-Sachem at the University of Illinois and Bucket and Dipper of Ohio State.
“You know it was a good day when even the New York Times ran a story about the October 15th game: ILLINOIS RALLIES TO STUN OHIO STATE, 17-13.
“The tradition of Illibuck was the beginning of my friendship with Willard and his wife, Ebba.”
IVORY BERRY (’14) Assistant dean, College of Education and Human Development at George Mason University
“My spot is Room 372 of the Education Building, formerly the Educational Policy Studies Teaching Assistants Office.
“It was in this space where a group of Ph.D. students of color, affectionately known as ‘The Village,’ gathered at all hours of the day and night to support one another on the journey to the doctorate.
“It was in this space where we witnessed the academic grind and received words of wisdom from our faculty, advanced doctoral students, alumni and each other.
“It was in this space where we grooved to the latest music blasting through our earbuds, while trying to write the perfect sentence.
“It was in this space where we birthed conference papers, dissertations, cover letters and greatness.
“This space is sacred.”
JERRELL BECKHAM (’06) Program coordinator, Department of African American Studies at Ohio State
“If I have to name one person today, I would start with Dean James D. Anderson. He was the head of the Educational Policy Studies Department when I was a student from 1999 to 2006.
“Before I arrived, his book, ‘Education of Blacks in the South,’ already had an extraordinary impact on my life and way of seeing myself as an African American. Nonetheless, I was even more amazed and impressed after meeting Dr. Anderson in person.
“I recall asking him questions in class or in the hallway and he would just have the most extraordinary insights about any number of concerns within education or history. He is just great in terms of a scholar and person.
“Even so, if I was asked this question on a different day, I might talk about the brilliant Dr. William Trent, Dr. Yoon Pak, Dr. David Zola, Dr. Laurence Parker or Dr. Wanda Pillow.”
LOU SOLA (‘98)
Miami mega-yacht salesman appointed to Federal Maritime Commission
by President Trump in 2019
“This may sound strange, but the place on campus that often comes to mind from my days at the U of I is Mabel’s on Green Street.
“It was the perfect place to catch a live act any day of the week and unwind. I remember once taking the future prime minister of Georigia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili, there after a tough week to relax.”