In Part 2 of our eighth annual Sunday miniseries, we asked members of the high school Class of 2021: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?
KYLEAH ROGERS
Champaign Central
1. Graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a degree in computer science and with that, land a job that leads me to be financially stable.
2. Be on my way to traveling the world. I want to be immersed in different cultures and see different ways of life.
3. Make small, uplifting impacts on the people I meet. One small act of kindness can go a long way and I hope to always lift people up and not be the weight holding them down.
ISABELLA SANDOVAL
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
1. Find the true meaning of happiness over all else, whether that be in success or in my own life.
2. At least visit Seattle. From being the epicenter of grunge to its amazing energy — I would love to explore the city for what it is.
3. Do something memorable in this world, as it’s better to burn out than fade away.
BIANCA RUBEL
Urbana Uni High
1. Knit a sweater. I’ve made a variety of smaller projects — from hats, scarves and mittens to stuffed animals — but nothing as large and complicated as a sweater.
2. Join a band.
3. Visit family in Denmark. We send care packages back and forth, but I’ve never been to visit.
LILY LAWRENCE
Villa Grove
1. Eat a giant burger from every state in the U.S.
2. Win a county pageant, then go on to compete for the title of Miss Illinois.
3. Have my art displayed in some type of gallery.
EMMA MYERS
Westville
1. Become financially independent, buy a house and travel the United States.
2. See some of the sites our beautiful country has to offer, like the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park or just little towns in Montana.
3. Get married and have a family of my own.
PAYTON VALLEE
St. Joseph-Ogden
1. Go to the Hawaiian Chick-fil-A in Georgia.
2. Get a job for the CIA after I graduate college.
3. Meet Matthew Gray Gubler from “Criminal Minds.”
JULIA BUSHNELL
Milford
1. Visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
2. Study abroad in Rome.
3. Catch a foul ball at Wrigley.
CLAYTON HAUSMANN
Tuscola
1. Travel the world. I plan to visit every continent at least once in the next 10 years. I have always been interested in other countries’ history, and I think it would be pretty interesting to learn about that history first-hand.
2. Either go skydiving or bungee jumping at least once. I am pretty scared of heights and I think it would be pretty crazy to conquer that fear.
3. Go on a two- to four-week cruise to someplace tropical. I have never been on a cruise ship before, nor have I ever been someplace tropical so that one would kill two birds with one stone.
CAROLYN DICKTE
Watseka
1. Start a blog while I travel the world, whether it’s with friends or alone.
2. Donate a large sum of money to research for microcephaly and cancer.
3a. Learn how to surf.
3b. A bonus would be to meet Shawn Mendes.
JOSHUA WRIGHT
Danville Schlarman
1. Graduate from Dominican University with a business degree.
2. Take over the family business — Wright’s Heating and Air.
3. Travel to a foreign country.
VICTORIA VANDIVIER
Bement
1. Go to Italy. It’s been my dream to visit such a beautiful place.
2. Become a successful surgical nurse.
3. Buy a house and be married.
SAMANTHA CADE
Hoopeston Area
1. Bungee jump off the Rio Grande Bridge in New Mexico.
2. Travel outside of the country, Greece being my first stop.
3. Buy a classic, 23-window VW van, renovate it and live out of it so I can travel as much as possible and see many new things.
LeANNE ROGERS
Armstrong Township
1. Learn sign language.
2. Go to Australia and hold a koala.
3. Go sky diving.