URBANA — Not a minute after polls closed throughout most of Illinois, national media outlets called Illinois for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
But across Champaign County, voting continued for another two-plus hours Tuesday, with some of the approximately 32,600 in-person voters casting ballots past 9 p.m.
Anyone standing in line outside any of Champaign County’s 100-plus polling places at 7 p.m. was guaranteed a vote.
As Mahomet-Seymour school district residents awaited word on whether a referendum to build a new junior high would be approved — and candidates for county sheriff, clerk and executive clicked the refresh button — local votes were slow to trickle in Tuesday night.
Overall turnout will likely fall short of the historic level reached in 2018, when 80,112 ballots were cast across Champaign County.
Chief Deputy Clerk Angie Patton said 23,249 early votes were cast prior to Tuesday.
Of the approximately 15,016 ballots mailed to voters, 3,462 hadn’t been received as of Tuesday, Patton said.