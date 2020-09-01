The newly-opened Trail 10 at Kickapoo State Recreation Area is a hit with mountain bikers.
Volunteers finished construction of the new 5-mile loop this past weekend, and bikers didn’t waste any time in riding it.
“It’s a trail like nothing else out at Kickapoo right now. It’s really unique to the Midwest, too, because of all the elevation changes and long bench cuts. It’s got the three toughest climbs in our park in that 5-mile section,” said Steve Fox, the president of the Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club. “People who have ridden it so far can’t believe they’re in Illinois.”
With the addition of the new trail, there are now nearly 25 miles of mountain bike trails at Kickapoo State Recreation Area, and the bike club plans to add more. The new trail is the first phase of a long-term trail expansion at the park, Fox said. The club plans to add another 15 to 20 miles of trail in the next two years.
“That really will make Kickapoo a bike destination,” Fox said.
The club works closely with park supervisor Tim Edison and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to get access to the land and to plan locations for new trails, Fox said.
Volunteers from the mountain bike club began construction of Trail 10 in June. The work included making seven bench cuts totaling one mile in length. Bench cuts involve cutting into the side of a steep slope to create a flat trail to ride. Trail 10 includes bench cuts into and out of three ravines.
Last year, the club built an entry-level trail with little elevation change and no tricky features for novice mountain bikers. This spring, it expanded the Playground, a half-mile loop with jumps and drops for a different kind of challenge.
Fox said many areas are spending a lot of money to hire trail builders to build mountain bike trails, but the trails at Kickapoo are built by volunteers. The Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club has nonprofit status and is looking for donations to help offset the costs of building the trails.
The club is hosting an event Sept. 26 to officially open Trail 10 and recognize the volunteers who built it. The club event includes a 10-hour endurance ride on the trail system, and bikers can ride as much or as little as they choose.
More information about the trail system, the endurance ride and making a donation can be found on the club’s website at kickapoomountainbike.org and its Facebook page.
Marisa’s Purpose Run/Ride to Recovery.
This event has a new location and it now includes a bike ride as well as a run/walk.
It has moved to Allerton Park from Lodge Park in Monticello. This year’s event on Sept. 26 includes a 5K run/walk within the park and an 11-mile bike ride in the park and on surrounding roads. There is a discounted rate for families of four and virtual options as well.
Holding the event at Allerton Park allows for more room for participants, said organizer Connie Gyorr. There will be staggered starts if more than 50 people are registered in each event; there will be no awards ceremony afterward; aid stations will have individual bottles of water; and participants are asked to bring their own water bottles, Gyorr said.
Participants are asked to social distance, and they will receive masks rather than T-shirts.
The proceeds benefit Marisa’s Purpose, a nonprofit organization that provides education about drug and alcohol abuse and treatment.
More information can be found at marisaspurpose.org and here.