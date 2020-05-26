Since she retired from teaching five years ago, Pam Negangard of Sidney has been going to group fitness classes every day at the Stephens Family YMCA.
“I love the fitness classes. They are very motivating, very welcoming. You meet so many people there and it gets you motivated to go. You become very good friends with them because you’re all there working for the same thing,” Negangard said. “It’s devastating to be missing it. The Y is like a second home to many people.”
At the Champaign Park District, the strength training class that Saleema Young teaches has a core group of participants, many of whom have been taking the class together three times a week for the past few years.
When gyms were closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, fitness class participants suddenly were without their regular workout routine and the community they’d found with the other class members.
“It wasn’t just them. It was me too,” Young said. “I don’t want my routine broken up.”
Fitness instructors have moved their classes online.
Young — who also teaches fitness classes such as cardio kickboxing and dance classes at Infinite CU and had recently started teaching at the Savoy Recreation Center‚ put together an online schedule of classes and began teaching on Zoom.
Sushma Bridgemohan of Champaign was taking two classes focusing on core workouts and a dance class taught by Young at Infinite CU. She’s now taking Young’s live online classes five days per week. She’s grateful for something that will keep her on track for getting a workout done.
“I’m not self-motivated at all,” Bridgemohan said. “When we had the first shelter-in-place, one of the things I really worried about was that I would not be able to do it. Doing lessons with her online is holding me accountable.”
Fitness instructors at the Y have been live-streaming classes on the Y’s YouTube and Facebook accounts and recording other classes and posting the videos online.
The Y offered 190 classes per week, including water exercise, before the shutdown, said Christina Frye, the Y’s development and marketing director who teaches a variety of classes.
After the building closed, it posted videos of fitness classes available online before it began recording and live-streaming its own classes.
“We wanted to get content out to our members right away,” Frye said. “What we found was our members really like the live-stream experience where they can see who’s watching and can see the comments, so they feel like people are still together.”
The same goes for the instructors, she said. She enjoys reading the comments online and seeing the camaraderie of people greeting one another or talking after a class about the challenging workouts.
“It’s very different going to my basement, recording a class and posting it than live-streaming it. I’ll see people checking in and people making comments,” with the live-stream, Frye said. “We found there really is a sense of community.”
Negangard appreciates that she can do live classes at the same time as her friends.
“It’s obviously not as good as being there, but you feel like you are all there together doing a class,” she said. “They have really gone above and beyond to make sure different things are offered and at different times. It’s a big help as far as staying motivated to work out.”
Frye and Young have modified their classes for people who are working out at home. Because class members won’t necessarily have the exercise equipment at home that they used at the gym,Young changed the workouts that were done with weights to bodyweight exercises. Frye has recorded classes that substituted household items such as bottles of detergent or canned goods for weights.
The one downside Young has found with online classes is that she is not able to correct the form of the class members like she could when teaching them in person.
Young enjoys seeing familiar faces online.
“This is what I enjoy doing. I enjoy watching people do something new and helping them get to the point where they’re comfortable. I enjoy working out and helping other people work out,” she said.
Frye said making classes available online can be beneficial even when gyms reopen.
“We try to look at this as an opportunity. We have a lot of people who travel for the UI. When they are away for business, they would love to still be able to take their favorite class. This gives them the opportunity to do that even if they are not here,” she said.