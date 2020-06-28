Bonnie McElwee celebrated her 80th birthday with Gatorade and GU, running through Urbana for more than five hours with friends by her side.
McElwee had planned to run Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., on June 20 to celebrate her 80th birthday earlier in the month.
After the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to run it as a virtual race.
She ran her virtual marathon June 21 on a 4-mile loop along Oregon Street and around Carle Park in Urbana. She did her marathon training on the same route, which passes by her house. The front porch of her house was filled with friends cheering her on and many who would take turns running with her. A table on the sidewalk served as her aid station, with refills of water and Gatorade and fuel in the form of GU and sport beans.
Friends who knew of McElwee’s virtual birthday marathon wanted to run with her, and her friend Jan Seeley, the co-director of the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon, organized runners to accompany McElwee during different segments of the run. About 15 or 16 different runners ran a part of the virtual marathon with her, McElwee said. A couple of friends biked in front of the runners, watching for traffic at intersections and biking back to McElwee’s house to get more water or fuel for her.
“I wasn’t expecting so much support,” she said. “I loved having the people here. It was great. It really made it so much easier for me.”
She started her marathon at 5 a.m. “The cloud cover was a gift. I was expecting storms and to have to quit, or that it would be really hot,” McElwee said.
Throughout her marathon, McElwee kept up a sequence of running for three minutes and walking for 30 seconds.
“I feel better afterward by doing that. I don’t need to feel bad. I don’t have anything to prove,” McElwee said, adding that she felt fine the day after her marathon, other than having tight hamstrings.
She ran through a rain shower near the end of her marathon before finishing in 5 hours, 20 minutes, 2 seconds — just two seconds shy of qualifying for the Boston Marathon had she been running an organized race on a certified course.
“It was a lot more support than I thought I would have. It was really a great experience,” McElwee said. “I missed the fact we didn’t get to do it up at Duluth, but this certainly made up for it.”
Grandma’s Marathon holds a special place for her. She’s run many marathons, but she ran her marathon PR of 3:21 at age 46 at Grandma’s.
She’s completed the marathon — which is run along Lake Superior from Two Harbors to Duluth — at least five times, including for several milestone birthdays. When she turned 60, she was joined at the race by about 25 friends and family members. She ran the marathon again at age 70, and she and several friends planned to run this year.
“It’s kind of a special race for me,” McElwee said. “It’s very pretty. There’s a party atmosphere afterward. It’s well-run.”
If her friends who planned to run at Grandma’s this year decide to run it next year, McElwee will probably be running there, too.
But having friends supporting her at her virtual race made this birthday marathon more special.
“It was just a great day,” McElwee said. “I was just really thrilled with all the people that supported me.”