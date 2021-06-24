Last year was the 10th running of the Countryside 10K race in Sidney, and race director Marc Mills had planned to make a big deal out of the anniversary.
Instead, the 2020 race was virtual only, with participants running on their own and reporting their times.
Nearly 100 people signed up to run this year’s race in person June 6.
“It was like a high school reunion, and all your best friends were there. Everyone was so excited to be back,” said Mills, who was thrilled to be handing out awards and door prizes to runners again. “Multiple people said they hadn’t run a race since the pandemic started.”
With Illinois reaching Phase 5 and full reopening without capacity limits on events, many race directors are announcing plans for in-person races this year. The Allerton Races — a spring half-marathon, 10K and 5K typically held in April — have been moved to late August this year so runners can participate in person.
Race director Dean Hixson said he and Allerton Park officials “were trying to predict what university policy might be as far as public gatherings. We knew the answer would be no if we attempted anything in April, but we thought there was a chance we could do it if we pushed it to August.” Allerton officials “were very enthusiastic about doing it as an in-person event.”
“We intend to be responsible about it,” Hixson said. “We talked about some measures we may take for the comfort and protection of the unvaccinated.”
For example, the race may use chip mats at the starting line so runners who don’t want to start in a crowd of people can hang back and start behind the group and still have an accurate start time recorded as they pass over the mat with their chip timer.
The race also will
continue to offer the virtual event it instituted last year.
“We picked up a lot of people in 2020 who were excited about the race but didn’t live anywhere near Illinois,” Hixson said. “They liked supporting Make-A-Wish and the park, and they had fun doing it. We didn’t want to shut them out.”
Here’s a list of summer races to consider, from
1 mile to a four-hour timed run. Lace up your running shoes, be safe and enjoy getting back out there with your fellow runners.
Rantoul Firecracker 5K: July 2, Rantoul; 5K, kids 1K.
active.com/rantoul-il/running/distance-running/rantoul-firecracker-5k-kid-s-1k-run-walk-2021
Park 2 Park 5 Miler; July 4, Bloomington; 5 miles.
lakerunclub.org/get-involved/races/park-to-park/
Fisher Fair 5K: July 10, Fisher; 5K and fun walk.
7-11 Race: July 10, Savoy; cover as many miles as you can or want to within four hours on a 3-mile course.
runsignup.com/Race/IL/Savoy/711Race
Villa Grove Ag Days 5K: Aug. 7, Villa Grove; 5K run/walk and cross-country division with a competition between high school cross-country runners and cross-country alums.
runsignup.com/Race/IL/VillaGrove/VillaGroveAgDays
Run for the Bagel: July 17, Mattoon; 10K and 5K.
mattoonymca.org/run-for-the-bagel
Illinois State Fair Parade Run: Aug. 12, Springfield; 2 miles.
Abe’s Amble: Aug. 22, Springfield; 10K and 5K.
Allerton Races: Aug. 27-28, Allerton Park, Monticello; half- marathon, 10K and 5K.
Get Your 6.6 on Route 66: Aug. 28, McLean; 6.6K (4.1 miles).
mclean-il.com/get-your-6-6-on-route-66
SJO 5K: July 31, St. Joseph; 5K, 1K kids fun run.